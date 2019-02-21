Punisher star insists Marvel has "something in store" for the show

From Digital Spy

Netflix has officially cancelled The Punisher after two seasons. It's the news Marvel fans had been expecting for a while, but will they be expecting this latest twist?

Because, according to series star Royce Johnson, there's still a chance that The Punisher will return in the future.

Chatting to ComicBook.com as Frank Castle's dust settled, Royce revealed that he and some of his co-stars were hopeful for the future. "[Marvel]'s got something in store," he said.

Explaining his reaction to the show's axe, Royce said: "Yeah, I've gotten... one call and two texts, saying, 'It's been a great journey'.

Photo credit: Cara Howe/Netflix More

Related: Here's why The Punisher's second season should be the show's last

"We had a nice phone call, a nice chat, saying, 'Hopefully, we'll meet again down the line'. And it would be great if we could meet down the line as those same characters."



Clearly hopeful for a Punisher reunion, the actor – aka Detective Sergeant Brett Mahoney – predicted: "I don't think that Marvel is the type of company that will sit down and not revamp. It's got something in store, so I'm wishing for the best with this."

As well as pulling the plug on The Punisher, Netflix also confirmed that the upcoming third season of Jessica Jones would be its last on the streaming service, following in the forlorn footsteps of Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

Reflecting on its partnership with Marvel, Netflix said in a statement: "We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning."

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)