Punishment backfires for father trying to discipline son
A father in the Chinese province of Shandong ran after his son to punish him for misbehaving. But unfortunately for the man, the ground was quite slippery.
A father in the Chinese province of Shandong ran after his son to punish him for misbehaving. But unfortunately for the man, the ground was quite slippery.
Taylor Swift squad duties > wife duties.
The former president wasn’t feeling very MAGA-nanimous toward losing GOP candidate Mazi Melesa Pilip.
Thirteen men have been arrested at a Niagara Falls hotel and charged in connection with human trafficking of young people, police say.The suspects, who range in age from 20 to 60 years old, face charges related to child luring, obtaining sexual services and inviting sexual exploitation of a young person, say Niagara police.The arrests took place between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, and come after the Niagara Regional Police Service's human trafficking unit connected online with young people believed to b
A video of a Vietnamese woman who was slapped in the face by her father after returning home for Tet Nguyen Dan holiday following years of studying abroad has gone viral on social media. The viral video: In the video posted on Instagram last week, the woman appears to walk into her parents’ home with a face mask on as her mother is busy preparing food. Debate in the comments section: The video has since garnered over 8.8 million views and has received mixed reactions over the father’s reaction, sparking a debate over the ethics of his slap.
Harry and his wife face criticism for using royal titles after they quit royal family
She brought Ben Affleck along as her date to celebrate.
The “Star Wars” legend said one part of the post was particularly pertinent.
CNN host Brianna Keilar threatened to cut off an interview with Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas) on Thursday after the representative interrupted her multiple times. Keilar was interviewing Van Duyne on “CNN News Central” and questioning her about a Senate bill that included Israel and Ukraine aid. Keilar noted that Speaker of the House Mike…
The model posed for the new issue of WSJ. Magazine in a variety of beach meets biker babe looks, featuring leather boots, bikinis and a see-through net top.
Kanye West seemingly hoped to upstage Taylor Swift and reignite their age-old feud at last weekend’s Super Bowl — but the “Anti-Hero” singer reportedly thwarted his alleged plans. The newly minted 14-time Grammy winner, 34, allegedly got the embattled “Heartless” rapper, 46, booted from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after learning he’d purchased seats in front of her suite for the showdown ...
The "Tonight Show" host let the ex-president's second son have it.
Former UN ambassador gave especially blunt assessment of Republican primary rival in latest interview
Ambreen Fatima Sheikh will never recover consciousness after she was given medication at her home in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.
“That was five quarters of hard-nose football, and it was worth every single discomfort and pain I woke up to today,” Travis said
Moscow is allegedly ready for a "political and diplomatic" end to its war against Ukraine, but only with the occupied territories in mind, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a speech in the State Duma on Feb. 14, according to Russian media.
"I’m just left with a big old mess,” says distraught owner.
Julia Fox attended the LaQuan Smith AW24 show as part of NYFW wearing a black cut-out dress under a faux fur coat for a daring take on the mob wife aesthetic.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized the reluctance of GOP politicians to provide aid to Ukraine in a social media post last week.
The new image of the Duchess of Sussex accompanied the announcement that she's launching a new podcast series after parting ways with Spotify
Meidas Touch/YouTibeLara Trump may be her father-in-law’s pick for the next co-chair of the Republican National Committee, but according to Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, it was only after her public flattery of the former president that he began to warm up to his second son Eric’s wife.On Meidas Touch’s Political Beatdown podcast Tuesday, Cohen claimed that Lara Trump was initially not well received by her future in-laws.“Donald didn’t even like her for many, many years. He didn