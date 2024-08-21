The punks who started a riot – and had the Democrats running scared

On August 19, in Chicago, a small group of agitated protestors led a noisy if not quite full-hearted attempt to breach the security perimeter separating a public street from the United Center, the three-tiered sports arena which this year hosts the Democratic National Convention. “F___ you and the f______ fences,” shouted one young man at a thin blue line of police officers, “you’re all f______ pieces of s___.” Another implored the cops to “give me that f______ body-cam footage, it’s my legal right”. A third protestor yelled, “F___ you, Kamala, F___ you”.

Reporting on the action for The News Agents podcast, the invariably well-briefed Lewis Goodall was quick to see the historical parallels. The Democrats, he said, “don’t want this convention to look like chaos. They don’t want it to look like disorder. They don’t want all those memories of 1968 hanging thick in the air… I think this will make them nervous, and rightly so.” As the noise on the street ticked up a notch, co-host Jon Sopel noted that “riot police have now moved in with their blue helmets on [which is] very kind of redolent of 1968”.

The pair were referring to the infamous Democratic National Convention, staged in the same city, and in the same month, some 56-years earlier. Those were the days when the young ’uns knew how to partake in a proper riot – or several riots, actually. By the time the politicos rolled out of town, the cops had arrested no fewer than 668 protestors, with many hundreds left injured. One 17-year-old was shot dead.

In the five-year legal battle that ensued, eight participants were charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines to incite a riot. The accused – Rennie Davis, David Dellinger, John Froines, Tom Hayden, Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Bobby Seale and Lee Weiner – became known as “the Chicago Eight”.

Clearly, then, the surprisingly popular notion that all was peachy in the western world until Generation Z began tossing its toys out of the pram is hokum. In fact, when it comes to political protest, the only substantive difference between the age of black and white television and today is the role played by popular music. In 1968, in Chicago, the centrality of rock and roll was a given. Drums and guitars were the pulse of the movement. But with protest music no longer in the vanguard, in 2024, the groove has ceded ground to shouting.

Riot police gathered outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, August 26 1968 - Bettmann

Back then, the topic of complaint was the war in Vietnam, over which the opposition movement was split between those who wished to accommodate the establishment and a cohort who held no truck with messy compromises. The former grouping included hippies who cut their hair and moderated their clothing as part of a “get clean for Gene” campaign in support of potential presidential candidate Eugene McCarthy.

Across the divide, meanwhile, with a theatrical eye, the Youth International Party (YIPPIE!) proposed spiking the city’s water supply with LSD, kidnapping delegates, and poisoning the air conditioning at the International Amphitheatre, the site of the Democratic National Convention.

For all their deranged rhetoric, though, the Yippies understood the power of rock and roll. Led by Abbie Hoffman and Jerry Rubin, in Chicago, the group planned to stage a Festival of Life, in Lincoln Park, at which, they believed, groups such as The Beatles and the Rolling Stones would play to an audience of a 100,000 people. In an event that would serve as a counterweight to the Democratic Party’s “Convention of Death”, it was hoped that Bob Dylan might pitch up, too, and maybe the Grateful Dead. Either way, the terms of engagement were unequivocal. “Radicalisation involves smoking dope in the park and fighting pigs in the street,” claimed Rubin.

An anti-war protester faces down armed police officers in Chicago, 1968 - Hulton Archive

Unsurprisingly, there were problems long before the start. Attending a planning meeting at the Chelsea Hotel, in Manhattan, Country Joe McDonald, of Country Joe and the Fish, came away with the sense that the organisers were playing with fire without even realising it was hot. “I didn’t like [Hoffman and Rubin],” he told the writer Dorian Lynskey in his peerless book 33 Revolutions Per Minute: A History Of Protest Songs. “I thought they were dangerous. They didn’t seem to have an appreciation of the seriousness of what they were doing… I knew that the establishment in Chicago had the potential and the historical precedent of killing demonstrators. They wouldn’t think twice.”

In 1968, matters weren’t helped by a paucity of American self-esteem. In a certain light, it looked as if things were falling apart. On CBS Evening News, reporting from the Khe Sanh province in Vietnam, Walter Cronkite told his nine million viewers that “to say we are mired in a stalemate seems the only realistic, though unsatisfactory, conclusion” to a war that had already reached the point of intractability. Across the Atlantic, on the week of the DNC, Russian tanks rolled into Czechoslovakia.

On home soil, meanwhile, that summer, Robert F. Kennedy was shot to death in Los Angeles. In Illinois, a twitchy Chicago had yet to dust itself down following riots that had torn through its streets in the wake of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. just five months earlier.

Certainly, the city’s mayor, Richard J. Daley, didn’t much fancy an entente cordial with a squadron of quarrelsome long-hairs. Setting out Chicago’s stall from his office in City Hall, on North La Salle Street, the old-school bruiser dispatched almost 25,000 policemen, soldiers and Illinois National Guardsmen to Lincoln Park, Grant Park, Michigan Avenue, and the thoroughfares surrounding the International Amphitheatre. Hoffman and Rubin’s musical happening, meanwhile, was denied a permit, while the imposition of an 11pm curfew scotched the plans of anyone hoping to sleep beneath the stars. Mindful of Daly’s fondness for brute force, many would-be protestors stayed at home. As a result, the Festival of Life drew a crowd of just five thousand people.

There were other problems, too. Rather than featuring entertainment from The Rolling Stones and The Beatles, the bill consisted of just one band. Arriving at Lincoln Park, the MC5, the only group crazy enough to lend their shoulder to the wheel, were surprised to discover the event was absent a stage and a sound system. There weren’t even any electrical sockets in which to plug in their gear. Instead, the musicians were required to set up their backline on the grass while wiring their amplifiers through a nearby concession stall. Never mind that John Lennon preached revolution from his bed – the Motor City Five did so from a hot dog stand.

“On the day of our appearance the vibe was very heavy,” Wayne Kramer, the group’s late guitarist, told me in 2019. “There were agent provocateurs in the crowd provoking people to violence. The Chicago police were riding motorcycles through crowds of young people just to disrupt and hurt them. It wasn’t like the usual outdoor music festival where everyone was smiling and it’s all about rainbows, flowers and peace. This was a decidedly different atmosphere. The tone was ominous.”

MC5 on stage on 1969 - Getty

Described by one attendee, the author Norman Mailer, as “a holocaust of decibels”, at least the MC5 were the right men for the job. A year earlier, the resolutely radical group had witnessed the Detroit Rebellion, a racially-charged five-day riot in their more-or-less hometown that left 43 people dead and 2000 buildings in ruins. The violence was a stain on a city that had become famous the world over for industrial innovation, blue-collar toil and a record company, Motown, whose endless stream of hits deliberately replicated the production line of local car plants. Playing a brand of blood and thunder rock and roll well suited to an increasingly troubled American scene, the Motor City Five, meanwhile, looked to the same production lines for their sound.

In Chicago, Wayne Kramer knew that chaos could be held at bay only for as long as the music lasted. But as soon as the band began to strike down the night’s final song, Kick Out The Jams, the guitarist experienced “a gnawing, creepy feeling, like an inescapable cloak of dread”. Violence was coming “and there was absolutely nothing we could do about it”. At once, the air in Lincoln Park was laced with tear gas. As police and army helicopters hovered overhead, the cops on the ground began clubbing at spectators, demonstrators and journalists alike.

Chicago police officers attempting to disperse demonstrators outside the Conrad Hilton - AP

“I was terrified,” Kramer told me. “I would like to say that I was brave and took it all in my stride, but this was scary stuff. You didn’t know if you were going to be on the receiving end of a policeman’s baton. And the Chicago police were well known for being the biggest gang in town.”

As the week progressed, the violence worsened. Two days later, as Grant Park fell prey to National Guardsmen driving jeeps adorned with barbed wire, the surrounding streets saw a melee of missiles and nightsticks. A third of a mile east, on South Michigan Avenue, Peter Yarrow and Mary Travers, from the folk group Peter, Paul and Mary, stepped outside of their hotel to find an army of cops and military personnel with rifles trained on nervous protestors. In a spirit of admirable optimism, not to mention courage, the pair began singing the popular civil rights favourite If I Had A Hammer.

The chaos reached its nadir the following night in what became known as “The Battle of Michigan Avenue”. Amid an orgy of unbridled violence, protestors were thrown through the splintering windows of shops and hotels. If there was ever a tipping point, this was it. As Lee Weiner, a onetime member of “the Chicago Eight”, told Time magazine, in 2018, “on August 28th, during the huge battle on Michigan Avenue with the National Guard, I separated myself from the crowd to stand on the steps of the Art Institute [to] watch the crowd of people. It was the only time in my life I thought a revolution might happen in the United States.”

An injured being loaded into the back of an ambulance by Chicago police - Getty

Fat chance. Instead of revolution, there were machinations that continue to resonate into the 21st Century. In an attempt to prevent the Republican nominee, Richard Nixon, from securing the White House, in 1968, the Democrats jettisoned the increasingly unpopular Lyndon B. Johnson from the presidency. In his place, vice president Hubert Humphrey bested Eugene McCarthy as the person who stand for election to the job of the Most Powerful Man in the World. In a turn of events that might just give the modern day Democratic Party the horrors, in November of that year, Nixon beat Humphrey by 110 electoral college votes.

The differences, meanwhile, seem to be musical. Rather than rabble-rousing rock groups kicking out the jams in the name of people power, in 2024, the Democratic National Convention saw smooth soul star John Legend play a set for high-rollers at an inaugural ball thrown by state governor and Hyatt Hotel heir J.B. Pritzker. The times they are a-changin’, I suppose.

Fifty-six years earlier, though, with violence still in the air, the protest singer Phil Ochs performed the song I Ain’t Marching Anymore before an audience of protestors and guardsmen in Grant Park. “It’s always the old to lead us to wars, always the young to fall,” he sang. “Now look at what we’ve won with a sabre and a gun, tell me is it worth it all?” With the answer on the wind, the people responded with words of their own. “The whole world is watching,” they chanted.