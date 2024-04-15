"Puppet show': Saskatchewan finance minister apologizes for text to Speaker

REGINA — Saskatchewan's finance minister was ordered to stand and apologize in the house after she messaged the Speaker and accused him of letting the legislature devolve into an "Opposition puppet show."

Donna Harpauer delivered the apology after Speaker Randy Weekes told the house she had messaged him saying government members can't push back during chamber debates and as a result the house was turning into a “joke” in favour of the Opposition NDP.

Harpauer was not the only member of the Saskatchewan Party government singled out by Weekes, who is a member of the governing caucus but must remain independent and impartial in his role as Speaker.

Weekes told the assembly he's received "hundreds and hundreds" of text messages from government house leader Jeremy Harrison, deputy government house leader Lori Carr, and Harpauer.

Carr says she accepts Weekes' ruling and says the government respects the authority of the Speaker.

Harrison was kicked out of the chamber by Weekes after he refused to apologize for comments he made after Weekes called out Harpauer – the comments were inaudible on the chamber video feed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedApril 15, 2024.

The Canadian Press