Puppy Has Confused Reaction to Seeing Reflection in Mirror

A confused puppy couldn’t make heads or tails of his own reflection when he noticed it in the mirror for the first time.

This footage captured by Mariah Krause shows 7-month-old Bear, a mixed-breed puppy, staring down his own reflection in their home in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Krause told Storyful that she has previously taken photos of herself and Bear in front of the mirror, but that usually he would “just stare at me rather than himself.”

Krause said: “This time only he was in front of it and all of a sudden he caught a glimpse and started to reacting to what he was seeing.” Credit: Mariah Krause via Storyful