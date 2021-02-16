Puppy hilariously prepares to go to the bathroom in the heavy snow
This dog just couldn't get comfortable enough in the snow to go to the bathroom, so she cleaned an area the only way she knew how!
This dog just couldn't get comfortable enough in the snow to go to the bathroom, so she cleaned an area the only way she knew how!
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday acknowledged differences with U.S. President Joe Biden over Iranian and Palestinian issues, but said they enjoy a "very strong" working relationship. The White House on Friday denied that Biden was snubbing Netanyahu by failing to include him so far in an early round of phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on Jan. 20. Netanyahu dismissed any notion that Biden was intentionally excluding him, telling Israel's Channel 12 television channel: "He'll call ... We have had very strong friendly relations for nearly 40 years, dating from the time I came to Washington as an Israeli diplomatic representative and he was a young senator from Delaware."
REGINA — Police in Regina say they have given a resident a $2,800 ticket after officers found 15 people gathered inside a home. A provincial public health order for COVID-19 prohibits residents from having guests in a home other than to provide services such as child care. The Regina Police Service says it received a complaint Sunday about a large number of people at the home. A 48-year-old man was ticketed for failing to comply with the public health order. On Monday, officials reported 143 new COVID-19 infections. There were 183 people in hospital, 22 of them in intensive care. The province's current health rules related to COVID-19 are set to expire Friday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — Dorel Industries Inc. says it will continue to pursue its business strategy going forward after terminating an agreement to go private after discussions with shareholders."Moving ahead. Business as usual," a spokesman for the company said in an email on Monday.A group led by Cerberus Capital Management had previously agreed to buy outstanding shares of Dorel for $16 apiece, except for shares owned by the family that controls the company's multiple-voting shares.But Dorel chief executive Martin Schwartz said the Montreal-based maker of car seats, strollers, bicycles and home furniture pulled the plug on a deal on the eve of Tuesday's special meeting after reviewing votes from shareholders.“Independent shareholders have clearly expressed their confidence in Dorel’s future and the greater potential for Dorel as a public entity," he said in a news release.Dorel's board of directors, with Martin Schwartz, Alan Schwartz, Jeffrey Schwartz and Jeff Segel recused, unanimously approved the deal's termination upon the recommendation of a special committee.The transaction required approval by two-thirds of the votes cast, and more than 50 per cent of the votes cast by non-family shareholders.Schwartz said enhancing shareholder value remains a top priority while it stays focused on growing its brands, which include Schwinn and Mongoose bikes, Safety 1st-brand car seats and DHP Furniture.Dorel said the move to end the go-private deal was mutual, despite the funds' increased purchase price offer earlier this year.It said there is no break fee applicable in this case.Montreal-based investment firm Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. and San Diego's Brandes Investment Partners LP, which together control more than 19 per cent of Dorel's outstanding class B subordinate shares voiced their opposition to the amended offer, which was increased from the initial Nov. 2 offer of $14.50 per share."We believe that several minority shareholders shared our opinion," said Letko vice-president Stephane Lebrun, during a phone interview. "We are confident of the long-term potential of the company and we have confidence in the managers in place.” Lebrun said Letko Brosseau had no contact with Cerberus during the process. Dorel's second largest shareholder also does not intend to demand changes despite the events of recent months. "For the shareholders and the family, who are also shareholders, we believe that the best thing to do here is for (management) to continue their work."Shareholder advisory firms Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services had recommended Dorel Industries Inc. shareholders vote against the revised proposal.Glass Lewis described the increased offer as "a more pragmatic reassessment of the company's erstwhile effort to buttress the fundamental privatization narrative," but said it still failed to mitigate its core concerns.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021.— With files from Julien Arsenault.Companies in this story: (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) The Canadian Press
WAINFLEET, Ont. — Police are reminding the public to not use marine flares unless it's an emergency after a false alarm over the weekend. Emergency services were called to the shore of Lake Erie after a marine flare was spotted near Wainfleet, Ont., on Sunday night. Niagara regional police say a member of the public had reported seeing the red flare go off and land approximately 22 metres from shore. Police say emergency personnel scoured the shoreline and water for any boats or people in distress. A Canadian rescue aircraft in Trenton, Ont., was placed on standby in case its assistance was required and a drone was also used to scan the area. Police say a discharged marine flare was found on shore in the area of the initial flare sighting but no boats or people were found in distress. After nearly two and a half hours of searching the area emergency services stood down. Police say that careless use of a distress flare can needlessly tie up emergency personnel and prevent them from attending to other emergency calls. They also warn that intentionally discharging a flare in a careless manner could be subject to investigation under the Criminal Code or the Canada Shipping Act. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan announced 143 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no deaths. The province said that case information will not be published on Monday and will be shared Tuesday. It said because of the holiday the news release detail and dashboard are not available. There are 183 people in hospital, including 161 receiving in-patient care and 22 people in intensive care. The new cases bring the provincial total to 26,693 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. On Sunday, 2,253 COVID-19 tests were processed in the province. There were 164 vaccines administered on Sunday in the far north central and north central areas. Stay close to home during Family Week The province is also reminding people to keep COVID-19 transmission low by staying close to home. In a release, the province is urging people to get outdoors for their physical and mental health, stay safe by keeping plans to a person's immediate household, stay physically distanced outside and do not travel far from home.
Sunday's elections in Spain's Catalonia region gave separatists a boost in the regional parliament.View on euronews
OTTAWA — The head of NATO is proposing member states be compensated for contributing troops to some alliance missions, saying it is unfair that countries like Canada must bear all the costs when participating in operations that benefit the entire organization. Yet NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg also expects all members, including Canada, to make good on their commitments to spend more on their militaries in the face of growing instability throughout the world. Stoltenberg made the comments during a virtual news conference from Brussels on Monday, ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers where his plan to compensate countries that send troops abroad will be one of several topics up for debate Defence ministers are also expected to discuss the futures of Afghanistan and Iraq, where Canada has been slowly withdrawing troops after nearly seven years fighting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, as well as the threat posed by China and Russia. It will be the first such meeting since U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration, which has resulted in high hopes for smoother relations between the transatlantic alliance and the White House after four bruising years under Donald Trump. Canada stands to benefit from any move to compensate members for what the alliance describes as “core deterrence and defence activities” on alliance territory, namely for the deployment of hundreds of troops to Latvia. Stoltenberg noted Canada’s contributions to Latvia, where the Canadian military is leading a NATO alliance battlegroup whose mission is to deter Russian aggression in the region, as he painted his proposal as an issue of fairness. “I strongly believe that it will be fair if the country that deployed troops does not cover all the costs, but that NATO, that we pay together, that we fund together, more of the costs,” Stoltenberg said in response to a question from The Canadian Press. “We should increase funding for deterrence and defence activities like the Canadian-led battlegroup in Latvia with our NATO budgets, because now we have a system where those countries that provide the troops also cover all the costs.” The NATO leader also suggested his proposal would strengthen the bonds among NATO’s 28 member states by having them all put skin in the game when it comes to missions, and be another way to measure how members contribute to the alliance. Stoltenberg’s proposal would not apply to Canadian deployments outside of NATO’s borders, including its contribution of troops to help train the Iraqi military. NATO in recent years has largely assessed whether individual countries are contributing to the alliance’s strength by measuring them against a promise all members made in 2014 to spend two per cent of their gross domestic product on defence. Yet while Canada joined other members in agreeing to that target, it has consistently spent less than 1.5 per cent of GDP on the military and has no plan to meet the two per cent threshold. Instead, it has argued for other ways to measure contributions. That includes assessing the degree to which it and other members contribute to NATO missions. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s office was noncommittal when asked about the proposal on Monday. "With respect to the use of common funding to support NATO deployments, we look forward to discussing secretary-general Stoltenberg’s NATO2030 vision at the NATO defence ministerial later this week," Sajjan spokesman Todd Lane said in an email. Yet NATO Association of Canada president Robert Baines said Stoltenberg’s proposal appears to reflect Ottawa’s argument that the two per cent target alone isn’t a good way to measure how countries are contributing to the alliance. “And I'm sure Canada will welcome it tremendously,” Baines said. NATO figures published in October predicted that Canada would spend 1.45 per cent of its GDP on the military in 2020, the highest share of the national economy in at least a decade. Yet while that is partly a reflection of recent increases in defence spending, it was also because of the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, while the federal Liberal government has no plan to meet the two per cent target in the coming decades. That is despite repeated pressure from both NATO and successive U.S. governments, including Trump. “We appreciate the increased defence spending we have seen in Canada,” Stoltenberg said. “I expect this to continue.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press
VANCOUVER — Snowfall and winter storm warnings remain posted for British Columbia's inner south coast as Environment Canada warns some areas are being walloped harder than others. The weather office says the Fraser Valley could see another 10 to 15 centimetres of snow before the latest storm passes on Tuesday. Freezing rain is also possible for the Chilliwack and Abbotsford areas. Although the storm still grips the Fraser Valley, forecasters say snow should change to rain within hours over Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and parts of eastern and inland Vancouver Island. But, depending on elevation and temperature, the weather office says those regions could see another 10 centimetres of snow before the rain arrives. Heavy snowfall on Vancouver Island forced Canada Post to suspend deliveries in Chemainus, Cobble Hill, Duncan, Mill Bay, Pender Island and Shawnigan Lake. The postal service also warned of delays in multiple communities including Campbell River, Courtenay, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville and Port Alberni, and it asked residents to clear snow and ice from walkways. A special air quality statement linked to high concentrations of fine particulate matter over the central Interior cities of Prince George, Quesnel and Vanderhoof has also been issued. Environment Canada says those with chronic conditions such as asthma or heart disease, or illnesses such as COVID-19 should limit exposure and avoid strenuous activity. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. The Canadian Press
TORONTO — “We’re all in this together” has been a common refrain since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic last March, but the yawning chasm between dismal economic data and soaring stock market valuations suggests some Canadians are doing much better than others. A large segment of the population is untouched financially by the crisis or in better shape. The housing market is strong and those able to work remotely have saved mountains of cash they are using to pump up stock markets. Meanwhile, lockdowns have caused major disruptions for workers in the service sector and other parts of the economy that have been forced to rely on government support. "All the jobs that were lost in the country since the beginning of the crisis -- not some, all -- were in low-paying sectors, low-paying occupations," says Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist for CIBC. North American stock markets have been on a tear since March, setting record highs almost daily even while COVID-19 has battered the economy and produced lacklustre employment data. Some individual stocks have soared amid the froth. Tesla shares are up about 1,160 per cent over the past year while Ottawa's Shopify Inc. has risen 425 per cent to become Canada's most valuable company by market capitalization. The S&P/TSX composite is up 65 per cent from March 2020 lows and 6.5 per cent in February alone. The rebound has been even stronger in the U.S., with the Dow up 73 per cent, S&P 500 79.5 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite up about 113 per cent. Meanwhile, Canada's unemployment rate climbed to 9.6 per cent in January as 212,800 jobs were erased that month. The disconnect between so-called Main Street and Bay or Wall streets is not new, but has been accentuated during the most "asymmetrical recession" in Canadian history, said Tal. Retail investors with healthy cash balances have increased market volumes and contributed to frenzied buying that propelled stocks like GameStop and BlackBerry Inc. The TMX Group, which runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, has noted that amid an increase in volumes, the proportion of retail trading peaked at 45 per cent of total volume traded in January, compared with an average of 35 per cent a year earlier. "The things that are underlying the strength in retail trading are drivers that are going to continue for some time," TMX chief executive John McKenzie recently told analysts on an earnings call. He pointed to the low interest rate environment that supports market valuations, a large work-from-home culture right now and continuing growth in retail trading applications. Famed investor Jeremy Grantham, who has predicted some past bubbles, now says that the bull market that began in 2009 has "matured into a full-fledged epic bubble" featuring "extreme overvaluation, explosive price increases, frenzied issuance and hysterically speculative investor behaviour." "I believe this event will be recorded as one of the great bubbles of financial history, right along with the South Sea bubble, 1929, and 2000," he wrote in a commentary posted on his company website. "These great bubbles are where fortunes are made and lost — and where investors truly prove their mettle." While some stocks are overheated and could burst, Tal doesn't see that happening for the whole market. "I think that clearly we have to distinguish between the speculative pockets everybody's talking about and the general market," he said. "Of course there's always risks that it will be dragged into it but at this point it doesn't seem to be a reasonable scenario." Massive fiscal and monetary stimulus is propping up markets, observers say, unless earnings collapse and central banks tighten their policies. Yet Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said last week that the U.S. central bank will remain dovish until employment fully recovers. Erik Bregar, head of currency strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada, thought that the GameStop Reddit frenzy might have taken some speculative excess out of the market. "But as soon as those stocks crashed, everybody breathed a sigh of relief and bid the market up again," he said in an interview. "It's hard to kill this thing ... you can make lots of fundamental arguments that it shouldn't be this high, but it hasn't paid to bet against it just yet." He said there's just too much positive news and widespread expectation that the global economy will be strong in the second half of the year as COVID-19 vaccinations progress. "I continue to believe that stocks are going to represent good value as we move forward here throughout 2021," said Mike Archibald, vice-president and portfolio manager with AGF Investments Inc. He said unlimited liquidity and people putting their saved money into the stock market are key drivers for its growth. In fact, the savings rate and cash deposits have increased by more than 10 per cent the last two quarters, the highest level on record, says Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets. "Yes, valuations appear stretched at first glance, but they also need to be considered within the context of historically low interest rates and little inflation, ingredients that are likely to persist throughout 2021 and beyond, in our view," he wrote in a report. "When viewed through this lens, we believe it is not unreasonable for market valuation to sustain (or even expand slightly) from its current level." Some areas of the market, including cannabis stocks, cryptocurrency and parts of technology are "frothy," but other investments remain attractive, said Archibald. "By and large if you look at what I would call solid, stalwart companies … those stocks still appear to be reasonably priced to me and I still think there's good upside potential for a number of those businesses." It's natural and healthy for markets to pause after strong runs. Stock markets are forward-looking and anticipate where things are going in the future, not where they stand now. "If you can look beyond the next few months, the outlook is looking extremely bright," said Candice Bangsund, portfolio manager for Fiera Capital. A near-term correction of five to 10 per cent is possible and should be viewed as a buying opportunity, but massive spending is putting a floor under any big movements downward, she said. Besides, we won't know if we are in a sustained rally or a speculative bubble "until it is in the rear-view mirror," Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, wrote in a note. "And it really doesn’t matter for longer-term investors. The reality is that market rallies and corrections occur, but the trend line for stocks over the long run is upward." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021. Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press
The Ontario government said Monday it is developing a web portal for booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments, a sign of provinces preparing to ramp up vaccination efforts as manufacturer Pfizer-BioNTech increases deliveries. In Quebec, Health Minister Christian Dube tweeted Monday the province expects more than 90,000 Pfizer vaccines this week, which will allow it to "increase the rhythm" of vaccination, particularly in private seniors homes. The federal government said that after a month-long slowdown as Pfizer expanded it plant in Belgium, it expects to receive weekly shipments of more than 400,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine beginning this week and lasting at least until early April. The schedule, which was published on the Public Health Agency of Canada's website, specifies that the numbers are based on the understanding that there are six shots per vial, rather than five as originally calculated. That number represents a significant jump in vaccine shipments to Canada, which has received a total of about 928,200 Pfizer doses since December. Ontario's vaccine task force told regional public health officers in a memo on Sunday that it was expanding its focus from long-term care homes in the coming weeks, with staff and essential caregivers in long-term care homes, top priority health-care workers and Indigenous adults in remote and higher risk communities among the next in line. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says a more predictable delivery schedule will make it easier for provinces to plan vaccine rollouts. The University of Toronto expert, who sits on the province's vaccine task force, said in an interview that while the shipment delays have given the provinces time to fine-tune their plans, it remains to be seen whether they will carry them out smoothly, especially when it comes to the more complex operation of vaccinating the general population. "It all looks really, really good on paper, but it's another thing to actually operationalize this," he said. The community phase of the rollout will include figuring out how to prioritize various groups, including different age cohorts, racialized and low-income communities, essential workers and those with underlying health conditions, he said. Bogoch said the recent declines in cases and hospitalizations across the country are likely due to public health measures more than vaccination. However, he said death rates should soon begin to fall now that almost all long-term care residents across the country have received at least one dose of vaccine. The new deliveries will be welcomed by provinces and territories, which have administered the vast majority of the vaccines received to date. They will also likely ease some of the pressure on the federal Liberal government, which has been accused of mismanaging what amounts to the largest mass-vaccination effort in Canadian history. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week acknowledged the struggle with deliveries, but said things will get better in the weeks ahead, and even better in April, when Canada is expecting as many as one million doses a week. "We're approaching something we're calling the big lift," he said Thursday in a virtual roundtable with nurses and doctors from around Canada. Yet the problems aren't entirely over. Moderna — the other company whose vaccine has been approved for use in Canada so far — has confirmed its next shipment on Feb. 22 will be only 168,000 doses, two-thirds of what had been promised. Moderna, which delivers once every three weeks, shipped 180,000 doses last week — 80 per cent of the promised amount. In addition, Pfizer's deliveries will only meet the promised number of doses if medical professionals can adjust to extracting six doses from every vial. Getting that sixth dose requires the use of a low dead-volume syringe, which traps less vaccine in the needle and syringe after an injection. Canada has now ordered 72 million of those syringes, and two million were delivered last week. Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander overseeing Canada's vaccine distribution, has said those were being shipped to the provinces to be ready for Monday, though no provinces reported receiving any as of Thursday. Also Monday, in a federal bid to stop the entry of contagious variants into the country, new rules went into effect for travellers crossing from the U.S. into Canada at land border points, with exceptions for essential travellers. People driving into the country must now provide either proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within the previous 72 hours or proof that they were infected with COVID-19 in the 14 to 90 days before arrival. That period is considered sufficient to have recovered but not long enough for immunity to have waned. Other travel restrictions come into effect Feb. 22, including a requirement for travellers at land borders to take COVID-19 tests, and a mandatory three-day hotel quarantine for returning airline passengers. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. Morgan Lowrie and Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press
VANCOUVER — Two hikers who were unprepared for the icy and treacherous conditions on Vancouver's North Shore mountains are unhurt, but searches say the two spent several uncomfortable hours awaiting rescue on Sunday. North Shore Rescue says the men hopped a fence to scale a challenging but currently closed trail up the side of Grouse Mountain, but strayed off the steep path and into the restricted area of the Capilano watershed. They became stuck on icy, snowy bluffs just above some cliffs and Scott Merriman with North Shore Rescue says by the time help arrived, one man was leaning on a tree while the second had grabbed some tree roots to avoid sliding any closer to the cliff edge. In a social media post, rescue officials say the two had no plan, no appropriate winter equipment and poor cellphone capability. Team members say the two were able to call 911, possibly saving their lives because searchers would have been unlikely to check that restricted area. The hikers were walked out of the area just before 2 a.m. Monday and North Shore Rescue says the call, in rain, sleet and near freezing temperatures, was the third answered by the volunteer group Sunday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. The Canadian Press
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and warned that the province's daily case count would likely rise because of increased use of rapid testing. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said there were 21 presumptive but unconfirmed positive cases as a result of rapid testing, mainly from the St. John's area, where a COVID-19 outbreak led authorities to impose a provincewide lockdown Friday. Six of the new cases reported Monday were in the eastern health region, while a travel-related case was identified in the western zone. Newfoundland and Labrador reported 37 cases over the weekend and has 298 active reported infections — a significant jump from the six active cases it had reported only two weeks ago. "Please do not read into these case counts," Fitzgerald told reporters. "It is not the cases we know of that are concerning but the cases that we don't know about." Health officials have identified more unlinked chains of transmission, she said, meaning that "COVID is among us and we need to be vigilant." She said the province is increasing its testing and contact tracing capacity. Health Minister John Haggie also warned residents against underestimating the current threat, adding that cases have been identified in all provincial health regions. "The numbers of confirmed cases may look low," Haggie said Monday, "but based on how the rapid testing is performing it is highly likely that we will see from today at least 28 new confirmed cases." Haggie said that as of Friday, the province had 130,000 rapid test kits, adding that new testing equipment at the provincial laboratory will give officials the ability to analyze 7,000 samples a day by the end of next week, up from 2,300 samples per day. Fitzgerald said Friday that a variant of the virus first identified in the United Kingdom was behind the outbreak in the St. John's area but said it was unclear how widespread the mutation was in the province. She said on Monday the rapid increase in infections in the province is a testament to the "efficiency" of the variant. "It doesn't matter how low your case count is today because tomorrow could be a very different story," she said. "This virus has to be taken seriously." — By Keith Doucette in Halifax. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. The Canadian Press
COVID-19 has meant a year of carrying on traditions a bit differently — and Paczki Day is no exception. The Polish-style filled doughnuts spark a frenzy each year in Windsor-Essex on Shrove Tuesday, but this time around, public health protocols including limits on crowds are in effect. Some bakeries in the region are taking orders as usual, while others have taken a different direction. At Blak's Bakery in Windsor, Shrove Tuesday is usually the busiest day of the year — by far. This year, however, the 102-year-old bakery decided not to promote Paczki Day sales or take orders in advance to discourage crowds. Sales of the doughnuts will be first-come, first-serve, said owner Valarie Blak-Gill, and the paczki will be pre-packaged this year. "People can walk in and just take their doughnuts and go," she said. In terms of demand, she doesn't know what to expect given the snowfall warning in effect. In other years, people used to buy the treats to take into school or the office. "This year, we don't have any of that," she said. Blak-Gill said customers have been complying with COVID-19 protocols so far, and she's grateful for their support during the pandemic. A lot of the bakery's business from restaurants has dried up, she said. Shrove Tuesday, sometimes called Fat Tuesday, Paczki Day or Pancake Day, is the final day before the beginning of Lent. Paczki, which are traditionally eaten on Shrove Tuesday, are a lot richer than other doughnuts, Blak-Gill explained. They contain more fat — and they also have rum. "If you're Polish and know the traditions behind paczki, it was to use up all of the fats and sweets in your house before Lent," she said. Paczki Day plans COVID-19 has put the brakes on Paczki Day this year for Tony Blak's Union Bakery. The bakery said on Facebook it will only be making a few dozen leading up to Feb. 16 out of safety concerns. Tony Blak told CBC Radio's Afternoon Drive earlier this month that he usually makes about 1,000 dozen. But this year, to avoid crowds in or outside the store, he felt it was best to call off the promotion. "It's not business as usual anymore," he said. Other local bakeries are advertising Paczki Day sales on social media, including Lakeside Bakery in Leamington, Mancini's Italia Bakery in Windsor, and Global Donuts & Deli in Sarnia.
LONDON — West Ham overcame the lack of a recognized striker to beat Sheffield United 3-0 in the Premier League on Monday, maintaining its pursuit of Champions League qualification. With Jesse Lingard pulling the strings in attack, Declan Rice, Issa Diop and Ryan Fredericks provided the goals. West Ham manager David Moyes last week bemoaned the fact his side was the only team in the Premier League not to have been awarded a penalty this season. That nearly changed after only five minutes when Craig Dawson, following up Rice’s free-kick, was pushed over in the penalty area by Enda Stephens. Referee Simon Hooper awarded the spot kick but VAR ruled that Dawson was offside when Rice struck his initial shot. Howver, Moyes would not have to wait long for his penalty drought to come to an end. Lingard, back in the team after sitting out at Manchester United in the FA Cup under the terms of his loan deal, was influential in the inside-left position and twice forced good saves from Aaron Ramsdale. And five minutes before halftime, Lingard dispossessed Oliver Norwood, raced upfield and exchanged passes with Jarrod Bowen before he was wiped out in the area by an ungainly challenge from Chris Basham. Lingard wanted to take the penalty but captain Rice pulled rank before tucking away his first goal of the season, and the first spot kick of his career. Sheffield United arrived in London knowing a win would lift the team off the foot of the table for the first time since Nov. 7. David McGoldrick could have pulled the visitors level with a close-range header, but his weak effort was kept out by a combination of Ben Johnson’s back and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski’s hand. The miss proved costly moments later when West Ham defender Diop was left unmarked to head in Aaron Cresswell’s corner. It was the eighth time that West Ham have scored from a corner this season, more than any other team — and the eighth time the Blades have conceded from a corner. It was also the 39th goal Chris Wilder’s side conceded this season, which was as many as it conceded during the whole of last season. To make matters worse, defender John Egan left the field on a stretcher before substitute Fredericks struck the third goal in stoppage time. The win took West Ham into fourth place ahead of Chelsea playing Newcastle in the late game. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
OTTAWA — Canada's sluggish COVID-19 vaccination efforts are expected to get a big boost starting this week as the federal government prepares for a ramp up in the delivery of shots from Pfizer-BioNTech following a month-long lull. The Public Health Agency of Canada says it expects the two pharmaceutical companies to deliver more than 400,000 doses this week and another 475,000 following a slowdown as Pfizer expanded a production plant in Belgium. The health agency says Canada will then receive nearly 450,000 doses per week until the beginning of April, when Pfizer and BioNTech will have fulfilled their contract to deliver 4 million shots by the end of March. The full schedule was published on the health agency’s website late Sunday, and for the first time calculates the number of doses to be delivered based on six shots per vial rather than the previous five per vial. “It is encouraging to look ahead with a greater degree of certainty at the number of vaccines we will receive," Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander overseeing Canada's vaccine distribution, said in a statement. "Based on our planning with the manufacturer, Canada is expected to receive more than three million doses between now and end of March. This shows us that the wheel is definitely turning on the vaccine rollout and Pfizer-BioNTech’s commitment to deliver its four million doses by end of (March).” The ramp-up in new deliveries starting this week will be welcomed by provinces and territories, which have administered the vast majority of the vaccines that they have received. They may also ease some of the pressure on the federal Liberal government, which has been accused of mismanaging what amounts to the largest mass-vaccination effort in Canadian history. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week acknowledged the struggle with deliveries, but said things will get better in the weeks ahead, and even better than that in April, when Canada is expecting as many as one million doses a week. "We're approaching something we're calling the big lift," he said Thursday in a virtual roundtable with nurses and doctors from around Canada. Yet the problems aren't entirely over. Moderna — the other company whose vaccine has been approved for use in Canada so far — has confirmed its next shipment on Feb. 22 will be only 168,000 doses, two-thirds of what had been promised. Moderna, which delivers once every three weeks, shipped 180,000 doses last week — 80 per cent of the promised amount. In addition, Pfizer's deliveries will only meet the promised number of doses if medical professionals can adjust to extracting six doses instead of five from every vial. Getting that sixth dose requires the use of a low dead-volume syringe, which traps less vaccine in the needle and syringe after an injection. Canada has now ordered 72 million of those syringes, and two million were delivered last week. Fortin has said those are being shipped to the provinces to be ready for Monday, though no provinces reported receiving any as of Thursday. Provincial governments are also concerned about how easy it will be to get that sixth dose, even with the special syringes. To date, Canada has received about 928,000 doses from Pfizer and 515,000 from Moderna. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press
With the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd on May 25, 2020, whose eight-minute death while a police officer knelt on his neck was captured in an agonizing video, anger swept across the U.S., Canada and beyond. People in cities and towns took to the streets to express their anger and frustration at what many see as ongoing police violence and prejudicial treatment of visible minorities. Floyd’s death was the catalyst, but the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet in Toronto, two days after the Minneapolis man’s death, was a catalyst, too. Korchinski-Paquet fell from the balcony of her high-rise apartment building after police were called to a domestic situation. Although a police investigation determined officers were not at fault, her death led many to question whether a social worker, instead of police officers, could have diffused the situation and prevented her death. The hashtag #DefundthePolice began to spread, and calls began to rise that some police funding should be redirected to community services better equipped to deal with people in crisis. New media reporter Heather Green-Oliver and Communities reporter Jenny Lamothe teamed up to produce this mini-documentary that tracks the rise and impact Black Lives Matter Sudbury has had in the city, from their coming out event on Juneteenth 2020 to their continued efforts to effect social change in the Nickel City. You can watch the documentary below or click this link to watch it on YouTube. Jenny Lamothe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sudbury.com
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress will establish an independent, Sept. 11-style commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol. Pelosi says the commission will “investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex … and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power." The speaker says in a letter to Democratic colleagues that the House will also put forth supplemental spending to boost security at the Capitol. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. After former President Donald Trump's acquittal at his second Senate impeachment trial, bipartisan support appears to be growing for an independent Sept. 11-style commission into the deadly insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol. Investigations into the riot were already planned, with Senate hearings scheduled later this month in the Senate Rules Committee. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has asked retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré to lead an immediate review of the Capitol’s security process. Lawmakers from both parties, speaking on Sunday's news shows, signalled that even more inquiries were likely. The Senate verdict Saturday, with its 57-43 majority falling 10 votes short of the two-thirds needed to convict Trump, hardly put to rest the debate about the Republican former president’s culpability for the Jan. 6 assault. “There should be a complete investigation about what happened,” said Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump. “What was known, who knew it and when they knew, all that, because that builds the basis so this never happens again.” Cassidy said he was “attempting to hold President Trump accountable,” and added that as Americans hear all the facts, “more folks will move to where I was.” He was censured by his state’s party after the vote. An independent commission along the lines of the one that investigated the Sept. 11 attacks would probably require legislation to create. That would elevate the investigation a step higher, offering a definitive government-backed accounting of events. Pelosi has expressed support for such a commission while stressing that the members who sit on it would be key. Still, such a panel would pose risks of sharpening partisan divisions or overshadowing President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. “There’s still more evidence that the American people need and deserve to hear and a 9-11 commission is a way to make sure that we secure the Capitol going forward,” said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a Biden ally. “And that we lay bare the record of just how responsible and how abjectly violating of his constitutional oath President Trump really was.” House prosecutors who argued for Trump's conviction of inciting the riot said Sunday they had proved their case. They also railed against the Senate’s Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, and others who they said were “trying to have it both ways” in finding the former president not guilty but criticizing him at the same time. A close Trump ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., voted for acquittal but acknowledged that Trump had some culpability for the siege at the Capitol that killed five people, including a police officer, and disrupted lawmakers’ certification of Biden’s White House victory. Graham said he looked forward to campaigning with Trump in the 2022 election, when Republicans hope to regain the congressional majority. “His behaviour after the election was over the top,” Graham said. “We need a 9-11 commission to find out what happened and make sure it never happens again.” The Senate acquitted Trump of a charge of “incitement of insurrection” after House prosecutors laid out a case that he was an “inciter in chief” who unleashed a mob by stoking a monthslong campaign of spreading debunked conspiracy theories and false violent rhetoric that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Trump’s lawyers countered that Trump’s words were not intended to incite the violence and that impeachment was nothing but a “witch hunt” designed to prevent him from serving in office again. The conviction tally was the most bipartisan in American history but left Trump to declare victory and signal a political revival while a bitterly divided GOP bickered over its direction and his place in the party. The Republicans who joined Cassidy in voting to convict were Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. “It’s frustrating, but the founders knew what they were doing and so we live with the system that we have,” Democratic Del. Stacey Plaskett, a House prosecutor who represents the Virgin Islands, said of the verdict, describing it as “heartbreaking.” She added: “But, listen, we didn’t need more witnesses. We needed more senators with spines.” McConnell told Republican senators shortly before the vote that he would vote to acquit Trump. In a blistering speech after the vote, the Kentucky Republican said the president was “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day" but that the Senate's hands were tied to do anything about it because Trump was out of office. The Senate, in an earlier vote, had deemed the trial constitutional. “It was powerful to hear the 57 guilties and then it was puzzling to hear and see Mitch McConnell stand and say ‘not guilty’ and then, minutes later, stand again and say he was guilty of everything,” said Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa. “History will remember that statement of speaking out of two sides of his mouth,” she said. Dean also backed the idea of an impartial investigative commission "not guided by politics but filled with people who would stand up to the courage of their conviction.” The lead House impeachment manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., called the trial a “dramatic success in historical terms” by winning unprecedented support from GOP senators. He said the verdict didn't match the reality of the strength of evidence. “We successfully prosecuted him and convicted him in the court of public opinion and the court of history,” he said. Pointing to McConnell and other Republican senators critical of Trump but voting to acquit, Raskin said, “They’re trying to have it both ways.” Raskin and Plaskett defended the House team’s last-minute reversal not to call a witness, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash. They acknowledged they were aware they might lose some GOP votes for conviction if they extended the trial much longer. Beutler's statement late Friday that Trump rebuffed a plea from House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to call off the rioters was ultimately entered into the trial record. “I think what we did was, we got what we wanted, which was her statement, which was what she said, and had it put into the record,” Plaskett said. Cassidy and Dean spoke on ABC's “This Week,” Graham appeared on “Fox News Sunday,” Raskin was on NBC's “Meet the Press,” and Plaskett appeared on CNN's “State of the Union.” ___ Associated Press writers Alexandra Jaffe, Lisa Mascaro, Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Alan Fram contributed to this report. Hope Yen, The Associated Press
Real estate developer Brigil is purchasing the site of Ottawa's former downtown Greyhound bus terminal and is planning a major redevelopment of the property, the company announced Monday. The one-hectare Ottawa Central Station site on Catherine Street is a "a prime location for a prestigious project promoting urban densification," the company said in a news release. Plans are already underway to build a multi-use space featuring luxury rental condos, office space, hotel buildings, restaurants and retail stores, Brigil said. Greyhound had operated out of the station since 1994 but announced its plans to leave the terminal in October, after suspending bus service across the country in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The station is owned by the Crerar Group of Companies, a commercial real estate firm. Brigil said its offer to purchase was accepted in December with conditions, and that the final sale will close March 1. "I am delighted that the Brigil team is the one that gets to conceptualize this new project, committed as we are to building comprehensive living environments where residents can thrive, said Brigil president and founder Gilles Desjardins in the press release. Zoning permits 27 storeys The company also said it has invited architectural firms from Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal to participate in a design competition. It intends to submit project plans to the City of Ottawa in the spring and to begin construction in 2023. Current zoning rules would allow the company to build up to 27 storeys high, the release said. Founded in 1985, Brigil has built some 12,000 housing units across the National Capital Region and plans to build 33,000 more over the next 15 years, according to the company. Greyhound bus services remain suspended across Canada. The transportation company has not announced a new terminal location in Ottawa.
Enhanced safety measures will be in place when in-person learning resumes at Toronto-area schools on Tuesday. The COVID-19 hot spots of Toronto, York Region, and Peel Region are the last to have students return to physical classrooms. All students began the new year learning remotely as part of a provincial lockdown and the government has since allowed other regions to reopen shuttered schools in phases over the last few weeks. In Toronto, the country's largest school board encouraged parents to talk to their children about the importance of following public health measures. "Please remind your child of the continued importance of hand washing, physical distancing and mask wearing," the Toronto District School Board said in a letter to parents. In York Region, the local health unit reassured parents it's safe for their children to return to school. "We are working in close partnership with the school board and taking all appropriate steps for the health, safety and well-being of our school community," it said in a letter. The provincial government has said declining case counts and additional safety measures have made it safe to reopen shuttered schools. Among those measures is a more detailed COVID-19 screening form that must now be filled out by students or their guardians every day before coming to school. Dr. Eileen De Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, told parents in a recent letter the screening means that if anyone in a household has a COVID-19 symptom, all children and adults who attend a school must stay home until the virus has been ruled out. She also said that if anyone in a child's household has travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days all children and adults must stay home. The same goes if anyone in a child's household is self-isolating at home because they were a close contact of someone who had COVID-19. The province is also now requiring students in Grade 1 and above to follow provincial health guidelines and wear a mask whenever they're indoors and during outdoor recess when physical distancing is not possible. The province is also expanding asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at schools. The Ministry of Education said Monday that it plans to have the testing take place in 40 Toronto schools per week moving forward. In York Region, the province said the local public health unit has identified 16 schools that will undergo testing starting this week. Peel Region has encouraged students, staff and their families with symptoms in the past week or those who've been identified as a close contact to get tested before in-person learning resumes. Those who need to get tested have been directed to 12 existing testing locations and mobile testing clinics at four schools. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021. John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press
The Canada Rugby League Association rebranded Monday and announced a partnership deal with O’Neills Irish International Sports Company. Footnotes for more established sports in Canada, perhaps, but a step forward for rugby league. Money is tight for the sport's governing body, which while still legally known as the Canada Rugby League Association will be shifting to Canada Rugby League. And the clock is ticking. Pandemic permitting, Canada's women — known as the Ravens — will be showcased later this year at the Rugby League World Cup scheduled to run from Oct. 23 to Nov. 27 in England. The good news is World Cup organizers are taking care of travel and accommodation costs. A sponsorship committee is working on other partnerships to add to the Canadian team uniforms. "We're very close to getting a main sponsor but it hasn't been finalized yet," said Bob Jowett, president of the Canadian governing body. Getting players together is difficult at the best of times, given Canada's geography. An East-West game in January under the bubble at Toronto's Lamport Stadium, with matches for both men and women, represents the only recent action. "Unfortunately after that game, COVID came along and basically put paid to any further play," said Jowett. The Canadian women have camps scheduled for March, one in B.C. and the other in Ontario. They will be monitored from afar by Australian-based coach Mike Castle, if allowed to go ahead, with help from domestic coaches. There are also camps scheduled for both sites in April and May. Jowett, who says Canada currently has a long list of around 80 players., hopes Castle will be on the ground for camps this summer. The fifth-ranked Canadian women have been drawn in Group A with host England (No. 3), Papua New Guinea (No. 4) and Brazil (No. 13). Group B features defending champion Australia (No. 1), former title-holder New Zealand (No. 2), France (No. 6) and the Cook Islands (No. 7). The 61-game World Cup also includes men's and wheelchair play. Canada is not represented in either competition. The Canadian women debuted at the 2017 World Cup where the Ravens scored a historic first win — over Papua New Guinea — en route to the semifinals of the six-team competition. Games have been hard to come by since. Canada entered a team in the Commonwealth Nines, rugby league's equivalent of rugby union's sevens, held in February 2018 in Australia. And a Ravens Selects team, along with the Canadian men's Wolverines side, toured Serbia in September 2019. The new Canadian logo, designed by Martyn Simpson, features a Maple Leaf with rugby league's iconic chevrons. The O'Neills stable includes England's St Helens and Australia's Penrith Panthers. The Canadian association's new logo, meanwhile, comes with a new slogan: #proudtoweartheleaf. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press