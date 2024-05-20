Puppy mill rescues seek Mass. homes

Reuters

Still-high food prices and borrowing costs have made cash-crunched customers more conscious of their spending on pricey items and look for cheaper products in stores and online, forcing retailers to lower prices to get more consumers to their stores. Target also faces stiff competition from larger rival Walmart that already offers products at lower prices, and last week signaled a resilient U.S. shopper, betting on easing inflationary concerns. "We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget," Rick Gomez, chief food, essentials and beauty officer at Target, said in a statement.