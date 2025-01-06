Pure health and wellness offers a new approach to healthcare

CBC

A teenager is accused of stabbing a relative on Sunday evening in Winnipeg's Westdale neighbourhood — the second stabbing incident between family members on the weekend. Police officers were called to a home at 6 p.m. and provided emergency medical treatment to a man in his 20s with upper body injuries from being stabbed, they said in a news release on Monday. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition and was later upgraded to stable, police said. The 17-year-old accused of the stabbin