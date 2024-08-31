Pure KAOS: Jeff Goldblum & Janet McTeer Serenade Us!
Pure KAOS: Jeff Goldblum & Janet McTeer Serenade Us!
Pure KAOS: Jeff Goldblum & Janet McTeer Serenade Us!
"He is not weird! Why are you calling him weird?" social media users captioned two photos.
Katy Perry has shared a video of herself the day after she gave birth in a post to mark her daughter's birthday.
Elizabeth Hurley caused a stir with fans as she posed in a plunging white bikini on a luxurious boat trip – and the 59-year-old actress looked better than ever.
PEOPLE previously understood that Harry would not be attending the service amid his security concerns in the U.K.
We, as a society, love it when huge celebrities are paired together in a new movie or TV show. And, even more so, we love to imagine that those stars are banging each other while filming it.On one hand, it’s the entire point of the fantasy at play: The chemistry between actors should be so believable that you’re convinced that the people you’re watching are smuggling that spark into their real lives. On the other hand, we’re all just kind of pervy. It’s fun to imagine that these super hot, super
The Pam & Tommy star soaked up the sun in the chicest swimwear, but not everybody is a fan...
The couple embraced sunny fashion on their way to the 81st Venice International Film Festival
The talk show host posed with his daughters and their family dog as they cuddled up on a dock
Coronation Street's Lisa George has explained her exit from the soap, saying she wants to explore other opportunities, as she fears she'll one day go blind.
Prince William's cousin Lady Amelia Spencer turned heads in a futuristic swimsuit while on a sun-soaked getaway - see photos
Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas and Harris Dickinson star in 'Babygirl,' written and directed by Halina Reijn
The author and HighLow with EmRata host has proved her penchant for vintage dressing once again - see photos
"Our bond is still strong — it’s just evolved into something different," the pair said in a joint statement
Crown Prince Haakon's sister Princess Martha Louise of Norway hosted a Latin American-themed pre-wedding party at Hotel Union in Geiranger - watch the happy couple salsa dancing.
The Wednesday star stepped out in the English capital in a bold ensemble to promote her new movie, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice - see photos
Prince William's uncle Earl Charles Spencer paid tribute to late sister Princess Diana on Saturday - see rare photos
White warned the Trump campaign: "Don't even think about using my music you fascists."
The musical maven just sported a head to toe Chloé looks and we're obsessed. See photos
A couple set a strict, no plus ones rule for their wedding telling the groom's best friend that his wife wasn't invited to the celebration
The actress showed off the 4-carat sparkler on Instagram while attending the Venice Film Festival