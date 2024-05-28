Purple Heart recipient travels to Yuba City's Memorial Day tribute for 12th year in a row

Hundreds spent Memorial Day in Yuba City at Calvary Christian Center, where the 32nd annual production of "A Grateful Nation Remembers" was being staged. The two-and-a-half-hour ceremony featured a six-panel replica of the Vietnam Wall, a full-scale replica of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and reenactments of service members in Afghanistan and Vietnam. The keynote speaker of Monday's program was Dave Roever. The Purple Heart medal recipient has traveled from Texas for the Yuba City event for 12 years in a row. "There's nothing like it in the nation, and I've done them all," he told KCRA 3. "This is the ultimate and perfect place to commemorate because we don't celebrate this. We commemorate it. We don't have a happy Memorial Day. We have a thoughtful, considerate Memorial Day." Full coverage: http://www.kcra.com/article/yuba-city-memorial-day-tribute-2024/60918592