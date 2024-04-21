PurpleStride raising money for pancreatic cancer research
PurpleStride will raise money for pancreatic cancer research
PurpleStride will raise money for pancreatic cancer research
To get to the bottom of whether lace undergarments are so bad for us, we consulted doctors who specialize in vaginal health.
While the disease is rare in Canada, here are the symptoms and risks you should know about.
Rhiannon Tudor and her mum Catherine got their diagnoses just days apart in 2022.
A year after her cancer diagnosis, Sarah DeMelo has a "whole new outlook" on life, she says.
On April 9, Disney updated their policies for guests using their Disability Access Services, or DAS Pass, sparking mixed reactions from park-goers
Canadians went online with their pressing questions about their health —and we have the answers.
'Sometimes it makes me a little sad that I still want to hide certain aspects,' she tells PEOPLE. 'But then I remind myself that those are battle wounds'
Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi is sharing her own breast cancer story to urge women to advocate for themselves
It’s 420, or “weed day,” created to celebrate marijuana. But when it comes to weed’s impact on health, should we be celebrating or worrying? CNN asked the experts.
It's okay to choose whatever milk alternative tastes good to you, but this non-dairy option is best as a source of protein, calcium and vitamin D.
Test yourself on side effects, which states have legalized marijuana for recreational use and more.
OTTAWA — One of Canada's leading disability scholars is quitting a federal advisory board, saying the government failed to properly fund the disability benefit. Michael Prince, a professor of social policy at the University of Victoria, says he's deeply disappointed with the Canada Disability Benefit. He's resigning from Disabilities Minister Kamal Khera's advisory group effective immediately, saying he has concluded his voice is no longer making a difference. Prince says the amount of funding f
If you've been sniffling and sneezing -- you're not alone! Spring brings beautiful flowers -- and all the pollen that goes with them. Dr. Simone Wildes with South Shore Health offers advice for getting through the season.
Opening up about the devastating impact her double mastectomy has had on her body, mum-of-one actress Olivia Munn has said her body is scarred with “divots and dents” following her breast cancer battle.
Previous research suggests people with subjective cognitive decline are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia.
Microglia, immune cells disguised as brain cells, are known as the janitors of the brain. Dialing up their usual duties just enough could provide an avenue to treat neurodegenerative disease.
According to a royal expert, Catherine, Princess of Wales’ recovery from preventative cancer treatment is said to be “going well” – with her husband Prince William’s slow return to official duties apparently underlining to the public she is on the mend.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rarely a day goes without President Joe Biden mentioning insulin prices. He promotes a $35 price cap for the medication for Americans on Medicare — in White House speeches, campaign stops and even at non-health care events around the country. His reelection team has flooded swing-state airwaves with ads mentioning it, in English and Spanish. All that would seemingly add up to a sweeping political and economic impact. The reality is more complicated. As his campaign tries to emp
Twenty-three top Chinese swimmers tested positive for the same powerful banned substance seven months before the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 but were allowed to escape public scrutiny and continue to compete after top Chinese officials secretly cleared them of doping and the global authority charged with policing drugs in sports chose not to intervene. Several of the athletes who tested positive — including nearly half of the swimming team that China sent to the Tokyo Games — went on to win meda
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesEver since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion and women’s reproductive issues have been politically painful thorns in the GOP’s side.Time and again, the issue has invigorated Democrats and independents to come out against Republicans at the polls, which has, in turn, motivated GOP operatives to stress the need to soften the anti-abortion messaging and policies that Republicans have promoted for years.Former Trump advi