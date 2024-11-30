Pursuit ends on Highway 99 after suspected burglar flees deputies
A man suspected of breaking into a house and stealing a car is in custody after he led deputies on a pursuit on Highway 99, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
A man suspected of breaking into a house and stealing a car is in custody after he led deputies on a pursuit on Highway 99, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
Rebecca Moore, 25, Barney Griffin, 18, and Jack Douglas, 17, are jailed for the murder of Sacad Ali.
When Cassie Dulong of Digby, N.S., discovered that her car had been vandalized in the middle of the night, she quickly learned her vehicle wasn't the only target.All along West Street, where Dulong lives, vehicles and buildings had been defaced with bright orange spray paint, including profanities."I looked around the street and the neighbour across the street from me, her white SUV got spray painted," Dulong told CBC Radio's Information Morning."And then down the street, you could see a buildin
Anjuan Mosby and Emmanuel Suarez allegedly shot Michelle Hampton after attempting to withdraw $10,000 from her bank account
"While this discovery brings closure, it still has been very emotional," the missing couple's family said in a statement
Warning: this story contains distressing details.The family of Melissa Bear say the manslaughter sentenced handed to the man who killed the pregnant mother "is a slap on the wrist."Bear, 33, was eight months pregnant with a daughter when she was killed in Saskatoon on Aug. 29, 2023.Police were called to Bear's home at 1102 St. Paul's Place. Bear died later that same day in hospital. Within days, police began searching for 33-year-old Cary Daniel Bluebell.Bluebell was already charged with assault
Jennifer Henson, a local mail delivery worker, is concerned as the Canada Post strike reaches the two-week mark.Henson, a rural-suburban Canada Post mail carrier who lives in Calgary, delivers mail in Bragg Creek, Alta., a hamlet west of the city, and along Highway 8. She's been with Canada Post for 16 years.Things are getting tough after two weeks on the picket line, she said."It's getting a bit daunting, it's getting a bit scary. Obviously, we're not making a paycheck — and in today's economy,
"I don't mind telling the story of what happened to me on the day," Louis Mullan tells PEOPLE in this week's issue
Denied bail for the third time in his East Coast federal sex trafficking case just before Thanksgiving, Sean “Diddy” Combs has now been accused of dangling a woman off a West Coast apartment building balcony in rage eight years ago. A jury-seeking complaint was filed on November 26 in L.A. Superior Court that has a …
Six so-called “narco subs” stuffed with cocaine were captured in a Colombian-led international anti-drug operation, authorities in the Latin American nation said Wednesday.
Tyler Greening was given 20 months' house arrest on Thursday at provincial court in St. John's. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)A man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for his role in the gang beating of a teenager at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's was sentenced Thursday to 20 months' house arrest and one year of probation.Tyler Greening, who was 18 at the time of the attack in 2023, also has conditions including an order to keep the peace, submit to electronic monitoring, attend programmi
MONTREAL — Quebec electronics billionaire Robert Miller wants to defend himself against the women who claim he paid them for sex when they were underage, but he can't do that if he doesn't know their names, his lawyer said Thursday.
Authorities are appealing for the mother of the baby to come forward after its body was discovered by a dog walker on Wednesday, Nov. 20
METEGHAN, N.S. — Two men have been charged with intimidation in southwestern Nova Scotia after police said they confronted a lobster buyer who went public after his home was hit by a bullet.
A 16-year-old girl suspected in the death of 15-year-old Reese Stanzel near Ottawa last month is now facing a charge of first-degree murder, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Thursday.On Oct. 25, officers responding to a call on the outskirts of Perth, Ont., discovered a body later identified as Stanzel's. A short time later, police arrested the 16-year-old at a nearby home and initially charged her with second-degree murder.OPP said the ongoing investigation led them to upgrade the charge. F
The Crown attorney told the judge the level of violence Carland Walker used on Nazila Aminzadah was cruel and deeply dehumanizing. Catherine McDonald has the details.
Sixteen-year-old John Ndayishimiye of Ottawa was afraid he was going to die.He came home to his mother and sister one day in the summer of 2021 and told them they all had to leave, that they shouldn't sleep there anymore, because people were coming to kill them, his sister wrote in a victim impact statement read aloud by a Crown prosecutor in Superior Court on Thursday.Ndayishimiye was an eyewitness in the July 2021 killing of Loris Tyson Ndongozi, and had identified the alleged shooter for Otta
Family members of victims are expressing outrage that criminal charges have not been laid in connection with a 2023 multi-vehicle crash that killed a university volleyball player and seriously injured two of his teammates in Kamloops, B.C., a year ago. The driver of a truck involved in the crash, which occurred near the Thompson Rivers University (TRU) campus on Nov. 29, 2023, has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act, Kamloops RCMP announced Monday.Student Owyn McInnis, 22, died in the crash
A third teen boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Scarborough in July.Police have said the death is a tow truck industry-related homicide.The boy, 15, was arrested and charged on Nov. 14 and was scheduled to appear in court on that day.In a news release on Thursday, police said the charge is in connection to the death of Sulakshan Selvasingam, 28, of Pickering.Selvasingam was found with gunshot wounds at a gas station in the area of Warden Avenue and El
Warning: This story includes details about a suicide attempt and violence.A man shot and killed by Winnipeg police earlier this week was from Nunavut and is being remembered as a proud Inuk who craved connection and needed help to overcome his violent past.Jordan Charlie, 24, was released from custody in Manitoba on Nov. 19 after he pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and three other related charges for incidents that happened this year, court rec
'You have no authority to be here.'