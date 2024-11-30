Pursuit ends on Highway 99 after suspected burglar flees deputies

CBC

Sixteen-year-old John Ndayishimiye of Ottawa was afraid he was going to die.He came home to his mother and sister one day in the summer of 2021 and told them they all had to leave, that they shouldn't sleep there anymore, because people were coming to kill them, his sister wrote in a victim impact statement read aloud by a Crown prosecutor in Superior Court on Thursday.Ndayishimiye was an eyewitness in the July 2021 killing of Loris Tyson Ndongozi, and had identified the alleged shooter for Otta