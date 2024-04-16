Pursuit turns deadly on I-15 in North County
A driver who led authorities on a chase from Riverside County into San Diego County was found dead after crashing on I-15 in the Escondido area.
The former president was called out on social media for a brazen new boast.
A key police witness in the OJ Simpson double-murder case has said the former NFL star paid gangsters from one of history’s most maniacal mafia mobs to slaughter his ex-wife Nicole Brown.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Kansas women who went missing on a trip to pick up children for a birthday party two weeks ago were killed over a custody dispute involving a small group of anti-government Oklahomans who called themselves “God's Misfits,” authorities said Monday. Their vehicle was found along a rural Oklahoma highway just south of the state line, with ample evidence of a bloody confrontation, setting off a two-week effort to secure the children's safety while searching for the women and
A child was killed and at least 10 other people were injured, including a 1-year-old and an 8-year-old, when gunfire broke out at a family gathering in Chicago, according to police. No suspects have been arrested in the mass shooting that erupted Saturday night on the city's South Side, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying those who might be responsible for the shooting. Deputy Chief Don Jerome said the shooting was likely gang-related.
Coronation Street's Bobby has told a major lie in Lauren's disappearance story.
A Las Vegas lawyer and his wife had been in the middle of a contentious battle for custody of her children from a previous marriage when the woman's former father-in-law, also an attorney, fatally shot them last week during a deposition hearing in the case, according to authorities and relatives. The coroner's office in Las Vegas identified the victims as lawyer Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley. Both were shot multiple times, the coroner's office said, before 77-year-old Joseph Houston shot and killed himself.
He was sentenced to death Monday morning on all four capital murder charges hew was convicted of by Judge David A. Johnson in a courtroom in Phenix City.
The search for a missing Pictou County woman has been suspended.Adair Townsend, 73, was last seen walking along the side of Highway 106 early on April 9. She'd been reported missing the previous day after leaving her home on Brookside Avenue in New Glasgow around noon.Police have said Townsend has a "mild case" of Alzheimer's disease but regularly takes walks on her own.A massive ground and air search was carried out last week, including New Glasgow Regional Police, RCMP, and ground search and r
A homeless man freed without bail after randomly breaking a woman’s nose went on to sucker-punch a 9-year-old girl in the face in Grand Central Station, MTA officials said. Jean Carlos Zarzuela, 30, was busted after he allegedly socked the youngster as she stood next to her stunned mom in the station’s dining concourse about 11:50 a.m. Saturday, MTA police said. Medics took the girl to NYU ...
Police in the Australian State of New South Wales have declared Monday's stabbings at a Sydney church a "terrorist incident".
Bruce Lehrmann sued a TV network for airing Brittany Higgins' claims she was raped inside Parliament House.
CALGARY — Police in Calgary say a suspect has turned himself in following a dispute between two dog owners that allegedly got physical. On Wednesday police say a woman was walking her dog near the north end of Sue Higgins Park when a dog belonging to an unknown man who was also at the park allegedly became aggressive towards the woman's dog. Police say it's believed the man and woman began to argue, and the woman attempted to record it on her cellphone when the man knocked the phone out of her h
The Atlantic City mayor and his wife are both accused of abuse, officials said.
Four members of a rural Iowa family have pleaded not guilty in the abduction and abuse of an 18-year-old relative who had allegedly showed up at a hospital so badly beaten that his brain was bleeding and so malnourished that he weighed just 70 pounds (32 kilograms), according to court documents. Gary Graham Jr., 44; Danielle Graham, 42; Aaron Williams, 20; and a 16-year-old girl, all from Zearing, Iowa, were charged with first-degree kidnapping and willful injury last month. Each have submitted a written plea, the last of which — for Gary Graham Jr. — was filed Monday.
Four men attending a funeral at a suburban Sydney church were stabbed Monday in the second mass-knifing in the city in three days, authorities said.
Four people were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to their disappearance.
Three people have died and two more are in hospital after a late-night car crash at a retail park. All five were travelling in the same car and are believed to be men in their early 20s, police say. Emergency services were called to Staples Corner retail park in north London at just before 11:30pm last night (Sunday). Three people were pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to hospital. One is in a critical condition while the other person’s condition has been assessed as not life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.
She admits she’s burnt out from party planning for her children’s birthdays
The toddler died from his injuries in the attack on April 15, Duncanville police revealed Monday
The suspect is taken to an undisclosed location by police after a bishop was attacked during a sermon.