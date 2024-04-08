Push for pro women's soccer in Cleveland feeds off NCAA excitement
Some are hoping the excitement of NCAA women's basketball will give momentum to a push for women's professional soccer in Cleveland.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
The Rock was competing in a WWE ring for the first time since 2016. Here's what happened with his match at WrestleMania 40.
With South Carolina taking the NCAA Finals, here is where stars like Caitlin Clark and Kamilla Cardoso are going in the latest mock drafts.
WrestleMania got Philadelphia love with surprise appearances by Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. The NFL stars helped Rey Mysterio win. Here's the video.
It pays to play in the Saudi-backed league.
The Turkish Super Cup ended in chaos on Sunday after only 101 seconds when Fenerbahçe players walked off after conceding an early goal against rival Galatasaray, which was declared the 1-0 winner. Fenerbahçe had already decided to field its under-19 team for the match to protest alleged unfavorable treatment by Turkish soccer authorities. Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scored in the first minute at Sanliurfa GAP stadium after being set up by Barış Alper Yılmaz.
There's no detail too small at the Masters Tournament.
In 2023, the UA Golf division grew 23 percent and its footwear has been especially popular.
The national championship game will be a beefy one. In one corner of the paint is Zach Edey, Purdue's 7-foot-4, 300-pound unstoppable force. Opposite him will be Donovan Clingan, UConn's 7-2, 280-pound game-altering center.
Zendaya stepped out for a photo call in Rome in her most on-theme look to date.
Masters champion Jon Rahm's move to LIV could prove a "tipping point" in the battle for the future of the men's professional game, writes Iain Carter.
Wrestling’s biggest event is back in the City of Brotherly Love! WrestleMania 40, taking place Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field, marks the second time the premium live event went underway in Philadelphia, Pa. Fans will recall that WrestleMania 15, which saw The Rock (c) take on “Stone Cold” Steve …
Caitlin Clark's college career concluded with Sunday's national championship game. What's next for the NCAA's all-time leading scorer?
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
The Texas Longhorn played with his sister, Molly, who donned Texas A&M shoes and golf bag.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s trot got Yankee Stadium fans hot. The Toronto Blue Jays star celebrates his home runs with a distinctive series of moves while circling the bases, including a shushing motion when he rounds third. When Guerrero went deep with Toronto trailing the New York Yankees by seven runs on Saturday night, fans in the Bronx responded to his running routine with boos.
TORONTO — Jennifer Jones will soon call time on one of the best careers in curling history. Rachel Homan is set to put a bow on one of the best seasons ever played. Two of Canada’s best skips will be in the spotlight this week as the Grand Slam of Curling circuit concludes with the Princess Auto Players' Championship at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. It will be the final team event for Jones, who announced her retirement plans for the four-player game earlier this season. "She's the best strategis
Only in college sports could SMU firing its men’s basketball coach trigger a chain reaction leading to the most seismic coaching move of the decade.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Referee Steve Kozari was taken off the ice on a stretcher after colliding with Tampa Bay defenseman Haydn Fleury in the third period of the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-4 win over the Lightning on Saturday. Kozari and Fleury ran into each other at center ice 6:11 into the third period as the Penguins began to advance the puck out of their defensive zone. Kozari hit his head on the ice and was down for several minutes while being tended to by medical personnel before they took him off
The two athletes enjoyed a fun night out at an NBA game in Houston to kick off the weekend