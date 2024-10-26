Pushy parents swap ghosts for serial killers in battle for Instaworthy Hallowe’en costumes

Shoppers find out that serial killers don’t have the monopoly on scare value at the Hallowe’en House - Matthew Stansfield for The Telegraph

Pushy parents are ditching traditional Hallowe’en costumes for expensive outfits with shock value to make their children more Instagrammable, according to consumer experts and retailers.

Fancy dress shops are reporting a rise in the number of gory disguises, including film serial killers, sold around Hallowe’en every year.

Martyn James, a consumer expert, said: “It’s definitely a trend. A lot of parents have expressed concerns about the appropriateness of some of these outfits and I don’t buy the fact that kids are demanding them. Children shouldn’t be watching Silence of the Lambs.

“Some pushy parents might want Instagram photos and to be shocking for a party. The more exotic the serial killer costume, the more expensive it is. There is this whole competition among parents about the money they are now having to spend.”

White sheets and black bin bags can’t compete with sophisticated and costly disguises like a spooky severed head - Matthew Stansfield for The Telegraph

Mr James added: “People would love to go back to the days of cutting a couple of holes in a sheet but they can’t because the next door neighbour has bought Freddie Krueger. It’s the pushy parent factor, and this is another occasion where the expense is getting more and more.”

The owners of Halloween House, Europe’s biggest superstore dedicated solely to the fright festivities, said that in recent years families have been increasingly choosing the more gory costumes for both adults and children.

Tom and Manjit Cheema, who founded the shop in Dudley, West Midlands, in 2018, said its most popular masks and costumes include the haunting white Ghost Face from Scream films, the featureless Michael Myers death mask from the Halloween films, and the scarred Freddie Krueger disguise and glove from the Nightmare on Elm Street series.

Terrifying masks are among the Hallowe’en House’s big sellers - Matthew Stansfield for The Telegraph

Outfits that accompany more recent movie releases, including Terrifier 3, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Joker Folie a Deux, are also proving hugely popular.

Mrs Cheema said: “When I was a child it was bin liners and bed sheets to dress up as witches and ghosts.

“Now people are spending £100 on a Michael Myers mask or the Pennywise clown costume from Stephen King’s It.

“Entire families dress up. None of it is sinister, it’s just good fun which is very family-friendly.”

Shoppers investigate a creepy glove at the Hallowe’en House - Matthew Stansfield for The Telegraph

Mr Cheema added that some people collect such masks, with the most expensive branded ones costing about £100.

“Many people don’t realise how huge Hallowe’en has become in the UK,” he said.

“It’s American culture coming over here. Most people are familiar with the US horror movies and we’ve seen in American films how they love trick or treating, and we want a slice of the magic of Hallowe’en.

“We have nightclub owners who come to us to buy their decorations who say Hallowe’en is the biggest night of the year.”

The UK Hallowe’en industry is estimated to have expanded to be worth more than £1 billion as the American trick or treat tradition has become far more common here.

The Hallowe’en House, which now covers 8,000sq ft and sells 5,000 products, opens from August to November. Mr Cheema, 59, said that customers travel as far north as Inverness and as far south as Cornwall to purchase outfits from their shop.

“The classic witches and vampire outfits are still really popular. Some children do have an awareness of classic horror characters, which may well be down to their parents’ love of such films,” he said.

‘Some people want to be pumpkins’

The couple stressed that many items, particularly plastic knives, machetes and claws, are age-restricted.

Mr Cheema added: “Not everyone wants to be a horror character. Some people dress up as pumpkins.”

Sheila Power, the assistant manager at the Non-Stop Party Shop, a London-based costume vendor, said children’s costumes were increasingly influenced by popular Netflix shows and pop icons.

“It’s really opened up in terms of what people wear for Halloween. It used to be that it had to be scary, now it’s a bit more whatever you want to be,” she said.

“Superheroes are very big and kids have come in with pictures of pop stars to dress like Taylor Swift. It doesn’t have to be scary.”

While she does sell some costumes of infamous horror film villains, Ms Power said they were only for adult customers.