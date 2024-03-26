Put your foreign currency to work for the Art Gallery of Sudbury

Susan Levesque has been running the Art Gallery of Sudbury capital campaign for the last two years. As fundraising and fund development officer, Levesque's mandate includes supporting a new purpose-built art gallery, specialized equipment and artwork commissions.

“Add art education classes for all ages, we also assist local and regional artists by showcasing their works and residents can explore many new exhibitions each year.”

The art gallery has to find a new home, possibly in the cultural hub that city council wants to create downtown. The gallery's current location, the Bell Mansion, is aging and may be sold to pay down Laurentian University's debt.

The campaign has raised about a third of its $1.5 million goal.

In finding new and novel ways to raise funds, Levesque has collaborated with Global Coin Solutions.

“We are rolling out the Foreign Currency program," she said. "There are five canisters – like donation boxes - located throughout the city that people can contribute to.”

This is a little different from just reaching into your pocket for spare change. It might be from travel now, or travel past.

“March Break, a work trip, or last summer when you were visiting family or friends overseas … wherever you have travelled you will come home with some foreign currency. Why not donate it to the Art Gallery of Sudbury? Leftover foreign currency has a huge potential.”

Global Coin Solutions has as its motto: “Changing the world, one cent at a time” and in bringing “Currency to Your Charity,” it is the only company in North America that processes foreign currency with a focus on fundraising.

Levesque said she sees Global Coin Solutions as an ideal partnership.

As an example, in just over a decade, Calgary Transit had accumulated approximately 1,300 kg (2,860 pounds) of mixed foreign coin. In partnering with charities, the intent is “to create programs that succeed … we know a thing or two about logistics and mixed currency sorting and repatriation.”

Levesque said it's easy and convenient to participate in this program. “Perhaps you have just come back from Mexico, or another far-off destination, and you have leftover currency (coins and bills). Instead of letting them collect dust on your desk or in your drawer, donate it.

You can drop off the currency at CAA, the Continental Currency Exchange (the New Sudbury Shopping Centre by Walmart), 172 Elgin St. (The Art Gallery of Sudbury's new gift shop downtown) and the Greater Sudbury Airport.

"Greater Sudbury Transit will also collect coins from their fare boxes and donate proceeds to the gallery, as well," Levesque said. "In the summertime, Wander Food and Wine (on Durham Street) will also be collecting donations for us on Thursday patio nights.”

It all adds up if everyone "chips in,” she said. It is seen as an untapped resource in Sudbury.

“If you already have a collection, do not hesitate to drop it off at one of the locations listed above. We can also make arrangements for pickup within the city limits, as well. This is a multi-year effort - and we hope to continue with this wonderful program until we have met our fundraising goals.”

Of course, anyone can also contribute support by other means. There is a QR code on each canister (donation box) that takes you right to an online donation form.

You can also go to www.artsudbury/org and contribute to the Capital Campaign.

You may donate by cheque via snail mail to: Art Gallery of Sudbury c/o Capital Campaign 251 rue John Street Sudbury, ON P3B 1T9 Attention: Susan Levesque or email susan.levesque@artsudbury.org.

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.

sud.editorial@sunmedia.ca

X: @SudburyStar

Hugh Kruzel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star