'Put solar panels on warehouse roofs, not fields'

Villagers living near a planned multi-site solar farm have said the facility should be built on warehouse roofs instead of farmers' fields.

Island Green Power wants to build the 500 MW facility on eight sites between Lavendon in Buckinghamshire and Mears Ashby in Northamptonshire.

The firm said boosting solar generation was essential and the Green Hill plan would provide a "substantial source of renewable electricity" for 115,000 homes.

Campaigners said they understood the need for a solar farm but believed the impact on nearby villages would be devastating.

The developers insisted it would boost the UK's efforts to ensure energy security and combat climate change.

Campaigners in nearby villages added it would also have a huge impact on rural life.

Juliet Jarvis, who lives in Grendon and is part of the Stop Green Hill Solar group, said: "This is not about not wanting it in our back yard.

"We want renewable power but there's better places to put it than on our best and most versatile agricultural land that's busy growing crops and feeding Britain."

Trevor Higgs is concerned about the effect of the project on the landscape traversed by the village's footpaths, for which he is the official warden.

He believes there will be "no views at all" from footpaths that pass through the solar farm.

He said: "They could have put them on to all the warehouses that have been developed in Northamptonshire and we would be almost self-sufficient already."

Mears Ashby resident Nick Frampton added: "The construction work will more or less destroy the peacefulness of the village because of the number of lorries that are going to be coming through."

Island Green Power have been asked to respond. Previously they said: "We are already consulting locally with the planning authorities on the application and would encourage people to engage with the consultation process."

If the project gets planning permission, construction is expected to start in 2027 and electricity will be supplied to the grid from 2029.

