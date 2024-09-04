'Put solar panels on warehouse roofs, not fields'

Martin Heath - BBC News, Northamptonshire and Kate Bradbrook - BBC News, Northamptonshire
·2 min read
Juliet Jarvis with long dark hair wearing a blue jacket and sitting at a table on a lawn looking at a map. Two men are looking over a hedge behind her.
Juliet Jarvis said the campaign group understood the need for renewable power but wanted it in the right place [Kate Bradbrook/BBC]

Villagers living near a planned multi-site solar farm have said the facility should be built on warehouse roofs instead of farmers' fields.

Island Green Power wants to build the 500 MW facility on eight sites between Lavendon in Buckinghamshire and Mears Ashby in Northamptonshire.

The firm said boosting solar generation was essential and the Green Hill plan would provide a "substantial source of renewable electricity" for 115,000 homes.

Campaigners said they understood the need for a solar farm but believed the impact on nearby villages would be devastating.

The developers insisted it would boost the UK's efforts to ensure energy security and combat climate change.

Village road junction showing large stone-built two-storey house with small windows. There are skid marks on the road.
Easton Maudit is one village that would be close to the solar farm [Kate Bradbrook/BBC]

Campaigners in nearby villages added it would also have a huge impact on rural life.

Juliet Jarvis, who lives in Grendon and is part of the Stop Green Hill Solar group, said: "This is not about not wanting it in our back yard.

"We want renewable power but there's better places to put it than on our best and most versatile agricultural land that's busy growing crops and feeding Britain."

Trevor Higgs with short white hair and beard wearing a blue jacket and standing at a road junction with a church behind him
Campaigner Trevor Higgs said there would be "no views" from footpaths near the solar farm [Kate Bradbrook/BBC]

Trevor Higgs is concerned about the effect of the project on the landscape traversed by the village's footpaths, for which he is the official warden.

He believes there will be "no views at all" from footpaths that pass through the solar farm.

He said: "They could have put them on to all the warehouses that have been developed in Northamptonshire and we would be almost self-sufficient already."

Nick Frampton with short white hair wearing a black raincoat and standing on grass in front of a church
Nick Frampton said the construction of the solar farm would destroy the peacefulness of the village [Kate Bradbrook/BBC]

Mears Ashby resident Nick Frampton added: "The construction work will more or less destroy the peacefulness of the village because of the number of lorries that are going to be coming through."

Field with trees and bushes and a small stone building
Campaigners believe quality farmland is not the right place for solar panels [Kate Bradbrook/BBC]

Island Green Power have been asked to respond. Previously they said: "We are already consulting locally with the planning authorities on the application and would encourage people to engage with the consultation process."

If the project gets planning permission, construction is expected to start in 2027 and electricity will be supplied to the grid from 2029.

Follow Northamptonshire news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • A Constance Bay homeowner drew a line in the sand. Is it legal?

    A fence that runs across the sand and into the water at a Constance Bay beach colloquially known as The Point has some questioning whether waterfront property owners have the legal right to build structures on the shorelines that front their properties.In Ontario, some do, according to a lawyer consulted by CBC News. While she couldn't comment on the Constance Bay case, Margot Pomerleau, a partner with the Ottawa-based firm MBC Law, explained it depends on two factors: shoreline ownership and "r

  • Rescue dog has plenty to say during rare orca encounter; video

    A pod of rarely seen orcas was a wonderful source of excitement for a group of San Diego whale watchers last Wednesday. But perhaps the most curious and enthusiastic member of the charter was a rescue dog named Fin. The accompanying foota

  • 5-year-old attacked by mountain lion during Labor Day family outing to Malibu Creek State Park near Los Angeles

    A Southern California family's Labor Day weekend picnic turned into a terrifying ordeal when a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy and tried to drag him into the woods, prompting his relatives to rescue him from the wild animal's jaws, authorities said. The brazen attack unfolded at 4:21 p.m. local time Sunday in Malibu Creek State Park, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, and left the child with "significant but non-life-threatening injuries," according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A family of six adults and several children from Woodland Hills, California, was having a picnic at the park in the Santa Monica Mountains when the large cougar suddenly appeared and snatched the boy as his family and witnesses watched in horror, according to the statement.

  • 'More fat, more flavour': Why PEI tuna is selling at its highest price in decades

    About a third of the way through Prince Edward Island's bluefin tuna season, fishing crews are reeling in some of the fattiest tuna and highest prices they've seen in decades. "We're seeing prices range from $10 or $11 on the low side to $40, $50, $60 a pound on the high side. So these are higher prices than we've seen, probably since the early 90s," said Jason Tompkins, owner of TNT Tuna in North Lake, which buys and exports about three-quarters of Canada's bluefin tuna quota. Tompkins says in

  • Rustad tells Jordan Peterson B.C. needs nuclear talk, end to school 'indoctrination'

    The leader of B.C.'s Conservatives says there needs to be a conversation about nuclear power's role in the province's energy future and a review of educational materials he says are designed for "indoctrination" of children.

  • Sunken village emerges in Greece as drought dries up lake

    From beneath the shrinking Lake Mornos in central Greece, the muddied remains of homes are reemerging nearly 45 years since the village that once stood here disappeared underwater. After a winter of hardly any snow, a summer of punishing heatwaves and months of little rain and drought across much of Greece, the huge man-made lake which supplies water for nearly half the Greek population has dwindled to its lowest level in decades. "Day by day, the water goes down," said Dimitris Giannopoulos, mayor of the broader Dorida municipality, who said nothing similar had been seen for 33 years.

  • Volunteer snake wranglers have hands full protecting at-risk reptiles from Edmonton roads

    For the third year in a row, Ciara Fraser and her team of about 80 volunteers will have their eyes to the ground in an area west of Edmonton, looking for red-sided garter snakes.The species is at risk of being run over and Fraser, a conservation co-ordinator with the Edmonton and Area Land Trust, is relocating a den of snakes to a new area. "The snakes were at risk of being struck by vehicles where their hibernaculum is," she told CBC's Edmonton AM. Hibernacula are underground chambers where sna

  • Large sharks hunting each other ‘may be more common than thought’

    Researchers said they have the first documented evidence of a porbeagle being eaten by possibly an even bigger shark.

  • Abandoned downtown buildings to be torn down under demolition program, city says

    The City of Calgary has announced plans to bring down four abandoned buildings in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue S.W. to make space for more housing.Within days, Edmonton developer Cantiro Group will start levelling the downtown buildings, which have sat vacant and vandalized for years, according to the city. Demolition of three of the four structures will be supported by the Downtown Calgary Demolition Incentive Program, which encourages developers to tear down unused office space. "When you're

  • September Outlook: Summer isn’t done with Canada just yet

    The unofficial start of fall may begin on a warmer-than-normal note for much of Canada

  • Deputy mayor calls for stronger remediation rules after 'war zone' left on Bathurst waterfront

    As the province selects a bidder to clean up an abandoned Bathurst mill site, a local official wants to see stronger rules to prevent the same situation from happening again. For the past 20 years, towering silos, old concrete pillars and tanks have sat on a waterfront property spanning more than eight hectares, or 20 acres, along the main drive into Bathurst. Once an employer of thousands and a sign of economic prosperity, Deputy Mayor Michael Willett said the old Smurfit-Stone mill site has be

  • Tiger mauls handler at amusement park

    A tiger mauled its handler at a popular amusement park in Australia, leaving the experienced worker hospitalized with “serious lacerations and puncture wounds”.

  • Landslides force power cuts in upscale LA neighbourhood

    Once-slow land movement is accelerating and forcing utility cuts for residents of Ranchos Palos Verdes.

  • Video: Yacht adrift overnight in 20-foot waves

    Australia’s Navy and Air Force rescued two people after a terrifying night at sea as 20-foot waves tossed their stricken yacht nearly 200 miles off Australia’s eastern coast.

  • Zoo owner 'fuming' over pythons found in countryside

    Chris Moisier believes the two reptiles were abandoned.

  • Kitten Joy Amid Scotland's Wildcats' Successful Breeding Season

    Scotland's wildcats enjoyed a successful breeding season with the birth of 16 kittens at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's (RZSS) Highland Wildlife Park. These kittens were born at the project's dedicated off-show conservation breeding centre, where they are being prepared for eventual release into the wild. Among the proud parents are Margaret and Cranachan, who have welcomed a litter of two. Droma and Arran, along with Fruin and Mallachie, have each had litters of three. Meanwhile, Skye and Oscar, as well as Fian and Rannoch, are now caring for litters of four. All sixteen kittens are earmarked for release in 2025, with hopes that they will contribute significantly to the survival of this endangered species. Over the coming year, the young wildcats will undergo extensive preparation to equip them for life in the wild. Once they reach independence and are no longer dependent on their mothers, they will be moved to large pre-release enclosures designed to foster their natural development while minimising human contact and disturbance. The team is closely monitoring the kittens' progress through remote CCTV cameras, which not only allow for observation without interference but also provide valuable data on their behavioural development. This technology has also captured heartwarming footage of the kittens playing with their siblings, offering a rare glimpse into their early lives.

  • Group protests near P.E.I. campground over how petting zoo animals are treated

    An advocacy group is pushing for better animal rights legislation and enforcement after concerns were raised about the welfare of animals at a popular P.E.I. campground. A summer haven for visitors and Islanders alike, Marco Polo Land in Cavendish has family-friendly attractions that include a petting zoo. In recent weeks, people have raised concerns on social media about the health and safety of some of the animals. The complaints included dirty drinking water, visible injuries, and goats with

  • Residents hope a road that threatened old-growth forest will be rerouted

    A resident of Kentville, N.S., who was concerned that the town's plans for a future connector road to support the construction of new housing would result in the destruction of old-growth forest on his property is hopeful that the road can be rerouted. As a child, Ron Cousins spent his days playing in his family's woodlot, on the edge of the town; as an adult, he cut trees selectively from the forest. Over time, he said he came to recognize the forest was special — especially the forest on the f

  • Idaho hunters kill grizzly bear after one hunter is attacked

    An archery hunter in Idaho was knocked to the ground and bitten by a grizzly bear Sunday, but he and his partner pulled sidearms and killed the bear. Both men dialed 911 after the incident. As Monday afternoon, the injured hunter was recovering from…

  • Fierce storm blows out of northern Philippines after leaving 14 dead in landslides and floods

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A fierce storm was blowing out of the northern Philippines Tuesday after leaving at least 14 people dead in landslides, floods and swollen rivers, disaster-response officials said.