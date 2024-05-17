Putin addresses Russia-China Expo event, touts success of joint industrial projects

Canadian Press Videos

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said his country is ready to provide support to Chinese businesses setting up production in Russia. "We are ready to provide investors from China with economic benefits, assistance and support, as well as access to the unique Russian technological base of highly qualified personnel," Putin said during an address at the opening of the Russia-China expo event in the Chinese city of Harbin.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories