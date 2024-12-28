Putin apologises for Azerbaijan plane crash without accepting blame

Emergency specialists working at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane - Azamat Sarsenbayev/REUTERS

Vladimir Putin has apologised for the Azerbaijan Airlines crash but stopped short of accepting responsibility for what he described as a “tragic incident.”

In a phone-call with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, Putin “offered his apologies” and admitted that the problems began in Russian airspace.

He told Mr Aliyev that Russian air defences had been responding to an attack by Ukrainian drones on Grozny, southern Russia, where the plane was due to land, according to a read-out from the Kremlin.

The plane crashed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 of 67 passengers. The pilots, who both died in the crash, were credited with saving many lives by managing to land part of the plane.

In his statement, which broke three days of official silence from the Kremlin, Putin did not attribute the downing of the plane to the actions of Russian air defences.

But in its own read-out, Baku suggested that the blame did lie with Moscow.

Mr Aliyev reportedly “emphasised” to Putin that the plane was hit by “external interference” over Russia, and said it wanted those responsible “held accountable.”

According to the transcript, Mr Aliyev highlighted that “multiple holes in the aircraft’s fuselage, injuries sustained by passengers and crew due to foreign particles penetrating the cabin mid-flight.”

It also noted “testimonies of the surviving flight attendants and passengers of the plane confirm the fact of external physical and technical impact.”

In their call, Putin told Mr Aliyev that a criminal case had been opened by the Investigative Committee of Russia. The Azerbaijani president, according to Baku’s more accusatory read-out, demanded regular public updates and a “completely transparent” process.

The phone call came after the White House on Friday said that “early indications” pointed to Russian air defences as to blame for the incident.

Putin rarely offers official apologies of any sort. He has consistently denied Russia bears any responsibility for the 2013 downing of flight MH17, which was shot out of the sky by Moscow’s proxy forces in eastern Ukraine, killing 283 passengers and 15 crew.

But Azerbaijan, a former Soviet state, has become increasingly critical to the Russian economy since the war in Ukraine began. It buys Russian oil and gas and provides trade links to Iran, a key ally, that cannot be impacted by sanctions.

Officially neutral on the war, Baku has also sought to build economic ties with the West since Moscow invaded in 2022.

Anton Barbashin, the editorial director of online journal Riddle Russia, said that Putin had no option but to apologise to Mr Aliyev given Azerbaijian is “crucial for Russia’s regional infrastructure ambitions.”

An apology would have been especially sensitive, as in 2020 Mr Aliyev personally apologised to Putin after his country’s armed forces mistakenly shot down a Russian helicopter.

Ukraine said Russia should be held responsible for the crash, with leader Volodymyr Zelensky holding his own call with Mr Aliyev.

“Russia must provide clear explanations and stop spreading disinformation,” Mr Zelensky said, adding that the footage makes it look “very much like an air defence missile strike.”

Also on Saturday, Mr Zelensky accused Slovakia of opening a “second energy front” against Ukraine on the orders of Putin, as a gas transit dispute between the countries continued to escalate.

On Friday, Mr Fico threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine if it follows through on its pledge not to renew a contract that sees Russian gas transit through the country to Europe from January 1st.

Kyiv has offered to supply nations that rely on the gas with its own domestic supplies instead.

But Mr Fico said ending Russian gas transit would drive up costs for the EU and Slovakia. “But who cares about Slovakia, right, Mr. Zelensky?” he said.

“After Jan 1, we will consider the situation and the possibility of reciprocal measures against Ukraine,” Mr Fico, who is also one of the EU’s most outspoken opponents of military aid to Kyiv, said. “If it is unavoidable, we will stop the supply of electricity, which Ukraine urgently needs in the event of grid failures,” he said.

04:59 PM GMT

The key developments from the day were:

Vladimir Putin has apologised for the Azerbaijan Airlines crash but stopped short of accepting responsibility for what he described as a “tragic incident.” In a phone-call with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, Putin “offered his apologies” and admitted that the problems began in Russian airspace.

Slovakia has opened a “second energy front” against Ukraine on the orders of Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky said. The Ukrainian president accused Roberto Fico, his pro-Kremlin Slovakian counterpart, of acting against the interests of his own people to do Putin’s bidding. On Friday, Mr Fico threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine amid a dispute over Russian gas.

Russia’s Gazprom announced that it will halt gas supplies to Moldova from January 1 over a debt dispute during a state of emergency over energy security in the tiny country. Moldova’s prime minister condemned the decision, saying it would leave residents there without power and heat.

Russia’s foreign ministry said it had responded to a new package of European Union sanctions by significantly expanding a list of EU and EU member state officials banned from entering Russia.

Ukraine’s stockpiles of US-supplied long-range Atacms missiles are running low, according to senior US officials. The officials also said Ukraine is unlikely to be able to replenish its missile stockpiles.

Finnish police began moving the impounded Russia-linked Eagle S tanker closer to its port amid suspicions it damaged an undersea power line and four telecoms cables earlier this week. Finland’s customs service believes that the ship is part of a “shadow fleet” of ageing tankers being used to evade sanctions on the sale of Russian oil. They also believe the Eagle S may have caused the damage to undersea cables by dragging its anchor along the seabed.

Ukraine said it had struck a storage and maintenance depot for long-range Shahed drones in Russia’s Oryol region, adding that this had “significantly reduced” Russia’s ability to launch mass drone attacks on Ukraine.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had foiled a plot by Ukraine to kill a high-ranking Russian officer and a pro-Russian war blogger with a bomb hidden in a portable music speaker.

04:28 PM GMT

Russia’s Gazprom to halt supplies to Moldova from Jan 1

Russia’s Gazprom announced Saturday that it will halt gas supplies to Moldova from January 1 over a debt dispute during a state of emergency over energy security in the tiny country.

“Gazprom will introduce a restriction on natural gas supplies to the Republic of Moldova to zero cubic meters per day from 0500 GMT on January 1, 2025,” the company said in a statement, accusing Chisinau of failing to settle debts.

04:11 PM GMT

Kremlin changes its missile attack tactics, says MoD

In its latest update on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defence said the Kremlin has changed its tactics for using missile attacks.

“It is highly likely Russia has chosen to take time to build stocks between strikes and then launch in larger, less frequent strike waves, rather than the more frequent smaller attacks conducted earlier in the year,” the update said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 28 December 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/mRK0lNQuNE#StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/cNlQEXKYVl — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 28, 2024

03:57 PM GMT

In pictures: Christmas celebrations in Ukraine

Ukrainians light candles in Pyrogovo village, near Kyiv - SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ukrainians wearing traditional attire sing Christmas carols on December 28 - SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

03:36 PM GMT

Moldova condemns Russian decision to halt gas supply to Transdniestria

Moldova’s prime minister Dorin Recean on Saturday condemned Russia’s decision to halt gas supply to the breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria, saying it would leave residents there without power and heat.

In a statement on Facebook, Recean accused Russia of using energy as a political weapon, and said that Moldova would now consider its legal options including international arbitration.

01:49 PM GMT

EU urges ‘swift, independent’ probe into Azerbaijan Airlines crash

The European Union’s top diplomat has called for a “swift, independent” probe into the Azerbaijan Airlines crash after the US suggested that the incident may have been caused by a Russian anti-aircraft missile.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign affairs chief, wrote on X: “I call for a swift, independent international investigation.”

She said the incident was a “stark reminder” of the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was shot down by a surface-to-air missile fired by Russia-backed rebels over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

01:45 PM GMT

Zelensky speaks to Azerbaijan PM about plane crash

Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday he expressed condolences to Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s president, about the plane that crashed in Kazakhstan and which sources have told Reuters is believed to have been shot down by Russian air defences.

Mr Zelensky said in a statement after the call: “The key priority now is a thorough investigation to provide answers to all questions about what really happened. Russia must provide clear explanations and stop spreading disinformation.”

His comments came after Vladimir Putin blamed Ukrainian drones for the crash and apologised to Mr Aliyev that it occurred within Russian airspace. According to a report issued by the Kremlin press service, Putin also spoke with Mr Aliyev by telephone to discuss the Dec 25 crash.

The Kremlin’s press service said: “It was noted during the conversation that the Azerbaijani passenger aircraft, which was flying strictly on schedule, repeatedly attempted to land at the Grozny airport. At that time, Grozny, Mozdok and Vladikavkaz were attacked by Ukrainian combat unmanned aerial vehicles, and Russian air defence systems repelled these attacks.”

01:39 PM GMT

Putin has a new ally in energy war on Ukraine, says Zelensky

Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Robert Fico during a meeting in Moscow on Dec 22 - Gavriil Grigorov/REUTERS

Slovakia has opened a “second energy front” against Ukraine on the orders of Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.

The Ukrainian president accused Roberto Fico, his pro-Kremlin Slovakian counterpart, of acting against the interests of his own people to do Putin’s bidding.

On Friday, Mr Fico threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine amid a dispute over Russian gas.

Ukraine will not allow Russian gas to transit through the country from Jan 1 after the expiry of an existing contract. Kyiv has offered to supply nations that rely on the gas with its own domestic supplies instead.

But Mr Fico said ending Russian gas transit would drive up costs for the EU and Slovakia.

In retaliation, he threatened to cut off “the supply of electricity, which Ukraine urgently needs in the event of grid failures”.

Russia has targeted Ukrainian power plants in heavy barrages throughout the winter.

Mr Zelensky on Saturday said: “Putin gave Fico the order to open the second energy front against Ukraine at the expense of the Slovak people’s interests.”

01:32 PM GMT

Pictured: Memorial service held in Lviv

A memorial services at the Lychakov military cemetery in Lviv - Global Images Ukraine

On the last Saturday of every month, Lviv honours its war dead with a prayer at the Lychakiv cemetery - Global Images Ukraine

01:17 PM GMT

Russia says it has radically expanded its visa ban list for EU officials

Russia’s foreign ministry said it had responded to a new package of European Union sanctions by significantly expanding a list of EU and EU member state officials banned from entering Russia.

The European Union on Monday imposed a 15th package of sanctions against Russia, including tougher measures against Chinese entities and more vessels from Moscow’s so-called shadow fleet.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement it had responded by adding more unnamed “representatives of security agencies, state and commercial organisations of EU countries, and citizens of EU member states responsible for providing military aid to Kyiv” to its stop list.

12:44 PM GMT

Ukraine ‘running out’ of long-range missiles

Ukraine’s stockpiles of US-supplied long-range Atacms missiles are running low, according to senior US officials.

Joe Biden, the outgoing US president, gave Kyiv permission to launch the Atacms – which have a range of up to 300 kilometres – into Russian territory a month ago. At that point, Ukraine had an estimated 50 left in its arsenal.

Ukraine then launched a series of missile strikes against the Kremlin’s airfields, military facilities, and weapons factories. Russia claimed that Ukraine has launched at least 31 Atacms missiles.

Adm. Rob Bauer, Nato’s most senior military officer, said that the Atacms strikes had “seriously hit a number” of weapons factories and ammunition depots in Russia, forcing Moscow to move many logistics facilities farther back from the front. However, the missiles have not significantly changed the trajectory of the war.

Officials have now suggested that Kyiv has begun limiting these attacks because of a dwindling supply and fear of changing US policies.

Donald Trump, the US president-elect, has said publicly that allowing US-made long-range missiles inside Russia was a big mistake, saying he “very vehemently” disagrees with the decision.

Speaking on condition of anonymity to the New York Times, two US officials also said Ukraine is unlikely to be able to replenish its missile stockpiles. Washington has already assigned its own limited arsenal of Atacms to destinations in Asia and the Middle East.

12:20 PM GMT

Cyberattacks target Milan airport websites

Italian police said that they were investigating cyberattacks claimed by a pro-Russian group targeting several websites including Milan’s airports and the foreign ministry.

The websites of the ministry, Malpensa and Milan-Linate airport, and the transport systems in Siena and Turin were hit, according to Marco Valerio Cervellini, the national cybersecurity police spokesman.

The pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16) claimed responsibility for the attacks in a Telegram post, Mr Cervellini said on LinkedIn.

The group is known for targeting public institutions and strategic sectors in Nato countries that have supported Ukraine in its struggle against the Russian invasion.

11:49 AM GMT

Boris Johnson stars in Ukrainian film

Boris Johnson has starred in a Ukrainian New Year’s film, Train on 31 December.

Yurii Horbunov, the film’s director and starring actor, has shared a video from the film’s set, in which the former prime minister uses a popular catchphrase and wishes everyone a happy new year.

“Dobryi den [‘Good afternoon’ in Ukrainian], everybody. Happy New Year, Ukraintsi [‘Ukrainians’],” said Mr Johnson in the video.

The comedy, which has been released in cinemas across Ukraine, follows the passengers of a train travelling from Kyiv to Lviv who become stranded in a desolate field.

11:20 AM GMT

Finland moves tanker suspected of undersea cable damage closer to port

Finnish police are moving the impounded Russia-linked Eagle S tanker closer to its port amid suspicions it damaged an undersea power line and four telecoms cables earlier this week.

They believe the Eagle S may have caused the damage to undersea cables by dragging its anchor along the seabed.

The Cook Islands-registered ship was boarded on Thursday by a Finnish coast guard crew that took command and sailed the vessel to Finnish waters. Police said they were investigating “grave sabotage”.

The Helsinki police department said in a statement on Saturday: “The police begin an operation to transfer the Eagle S tanker from the Gulf of Finland to Svartbeck, an inner anchorage near the port of Kilpilahti.”

Finland’s customs service believes that the ship is part of a “shadow fleet” of ageing tankers being used to evade sanctions on the sale of Russian oil.

Baltic Sea nations have been on high alert after a string of outages of power cables, telecom links and gas pipelines since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, and Nato said on Friday it would boost its presence in the region.

The Kremlin said on Friday that Finland’s seizure of the ship was of little concern to. In the past, Russia has denied involvement in any of the Baltic infrastructure incidents.

11:02 AM GMT

Footage shows survivors walking from crashed Azerbaijani plane

New footage has emerged showing survivors walking away from the crashed Azerbaijani plane.

Flight J2-8243 crashed on Wednesday in a ball of fire near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan after diverting from an area of southern Russia where Moscow has repeatedly used air defence systems against Ukrainian attack drones. At least 38 people were killed while 29 survived.

Two passengers and one crew member told Reuters on Friday that they heard at least one loud bang as it approached its original destination of Grozny in southern Russia.

Credit: Telegram/@LADA.KZ

Subhonkul Rakhimov, one of the passengers, told Reuters from hospital: “After the bang... I thought the plane was going to fall apart.”

He said he had begun to recite prayers and prepare for the end after hearing the bang.

“It was obvious that the plane had been damaged in some way,” he said. “It was as if it was drunk – not the same plane anymore.”

10:48 AM GMT

Ukraine says it struck drone depot in Russia’s Oryol region

Ukraine said on Saturday it had struck a storage and maintenance depot for long-range Shahed drones in Russia’s Oryol region, adding that this had “significantly reduced” Russia’s ability to launch mass drone attacks on Ukraine.

Ukraine military’s general staff said in a statement on Telegram the attack took place on Thursday and was conducted by Ukraine’s air force.

It said: “As a result of the strike, a depot for storage, maintenance and repair of Shahed kamikaze drones, made of several protected concrete structures, was destroyed.

“This military operation has significantly reduced the enemy’s potential in terms of conducting air raids of strike drones on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.”

Moscow has not made any comment on the attack.

10:46 AM GMT

Several North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine died from injuries, says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said that several “seriously wounded” North Korean soldiers died from their injuries after being captured by Ukrainian forces.

He said in a video posted on social media on Friday: “Today, we received reports that several North Korean soldiers were taken prisoner by our forces. However, they were severely wounded, and it was not possible to save them.”

Today, I held a Staff meeting. There was a report from Commander Syrskyi on the situation at the front. The Donetsk directions remain the toughest, with updates from Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions as well. There are details regarding the situation in the Kursk region:… pic.twitter.com/teZXivUaeZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 27, 2024

Mr Zelensky did not specify how many soldiers had been captured.

US officials have claimed that North Korea is suffering mass casualties on the front lines, in costly “human wave” attacks.

John Kirby, a White House spokesman, said on Friday that thousands of North Korean troops had been killed or wounded in the last week alone.

He said: “It is clear that Russian and North Korean military leaders are treating these troops as expendable and ordering them on hopeless assaults against Ukrainian defences.”

10:17 AM GMT

Germany says latest undersea cable cut a ‘wake-up call’

Germany said on Saturday the suspected sabotage of an undersea power cable linking Finland and Estonia this week was a “wake-up call” that demanded new EU sanctions against Russia’s “shadow fleet”.

The Estlink 2 cable that carries electricity from Finland to Estonia was disconnected from the grid on Wednesday, just over a month after two telecommunications cables were severed in Swedish territorial waters in the Baltic.

Annalena Baerbock, the German foreign minister, said: “Almost every month, ships are damaging major undersea cables in the Baltic Sea.

“Crews are leaving anchors in the water, dragging them for kilometres along the seafloor for no apparent reason, and then losing them when pulling them up.

“It’s more than difficult to still believe in coincidences. This is an urgent wake-up call for all of us.”

Ms Baerbock urged “new European sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet”, ships that transport Russian crude and oil products despite embargoes imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The fleet is “a major threat to our environment and security” that is used by Russia “to finance its war of aggression in Ukraine”, she said.

Finnish authorities said on Thursday they were investigating the oil tanker, Eagle S, that sailed from a Russian port, as part of a probe into “aggravated sabotage” of the Estlink cable.

Nato will bolster its military presence in the Baltic Sea in response, Mark Rutte, the Western alliance’s secretary general, said on Friday.

09:43 AM GMT

Pictured: Evacuations and repairs after shelling attack on Pokrovsk

An Evacuation volunteer working in the search and evacuation of civilians in Pokrovsk - Kostiantyn Liberov/GETTY

Leftovers from Christmas dinner after the shelling on Dec 27 in Pokrovsk - Vlada Liberova/GETTY

Local workers replace broken windows after a missile attack in Pokrovsk - Kostiantyn Liberov/GETTY

09:37 AM GMT

Moscow says Kyiv plot to kill high-ranking officer with music speaker bomb foiled

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had foiled a plot by Ukraine to kill a high-ranking Russian officer and a pro-Russian war blogger with a bomb hidden in a portable music speaker.

The FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said that a Russian citizen had established contact with an officer from Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency through the Telegram messaging application.

On the instructions of the Ukrainian intelligence officer, the Russian citizen had then retrieved a bomb from a hiding place in Moscow, the FSB said. The bomb, equivalent to 1.5 kilos of TNT and packed with ball bearings, was concealed in a portable music speaker, the FSB said.

The FSB did not name the officer or the blogger who was the target of the plot. Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency could not be immediately reached for comment.

Ukraine said Russia’s war against it poses an existential threat to the Ukrainian state and has made clear it regards targeted killings – intended to weaken morale and punish those Kyiv regards guilty of war crimes – as legitimate.

09:14 AM GMT

British Army trains Ukrainian officers how to manage battle stress in their troops

The British Army has been training Ukrainian troops in mental health first aid, it has been revealed.

Earlier this year as an extension of Op Interflex, the British-led multinational operation to train the armed forces of Ukraine, the British military started quietly teaching Ukrainian officers and commanders how to detect and manage signs of battle stress in their soldiers.

The Combat Stress Signposting Course was launched following a rise in recruits reporting trauma exposure and mental health struggles and was initiated on the request of Ukraine’s armed forces moral and psychological support department.

Developed with input from Ukrainian military psychologists alongside specialist mental resilience and mental health practitioners from UK Defence, the five-week course equips soldiers with battle shock management techniques for before and during combat, as well as trauma risk management and signposting for clinical support following the fight.

09:11 AM GMT

Welcome to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. We’ll keep you up to date with events as they happen.