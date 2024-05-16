Putin arrives in China for state visit

STORY: :: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives

in Beijing for a two-day visit to China

:: May 16, 2024

:: Beijing, China

:: It's his first foreign visit after a victory

in Russia's presidential election

China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing just days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering the deadliest land war in Europe since World War Two.

By picking China for his first foreign trip since being sworn in for a six-year term that will keep him in power until at least 2030, Putin is sending a message to the world about his priorities and the depth of his personal relationship with Xi.