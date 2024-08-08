Israel-Iran latest: World Central Kitchen says worker killed in Gaza as Tehran warns flights to avoid airspace

World Central Kitchen has reported that one of its Palestinian aid workers has been killed in Gaza.

The charity, which lost seven aid workers in an Israeli air strike in April, says that Nadi Sallout was killed on Wednesday night while off-duty. Sallout worked with the charity’s warehouse team in Rafah.

“The Israeli military is looking into the incident,” the Israeli Defense Force told The Independent.

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Ministry revealed on Wednesday that it had ordered its airlines to avoid Iranian airspace for three hours on Thursday following a notice from Iran that it would be conducting military exercises.

This comes after the July 31 assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which has increased tensions in the region. Israel has been bracing for a possible attack from Iran.

The ministry said the warning came in a message sent by Iran to all commercial airlines, adding that the airspace ban would be in place for three hours on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Israel has vowed to kill Yahya Sinwar – the architect of the 7 October attacks that sparked the war in Gaza – after he was announced as the new leader of Hamas.

07:54 , Shweta Sharma

British nationals in Lebanon could be evacuated soon with more than 1,000 military personnel on standby, Sky News reported, as fears of tensions between Iran and Israel escalate.

Soldiers, Royal Marine commandos, sailors and aviators have been moved to the Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Cyprus which would be used as a key point for any evacuation mission, it said.

Whitehall officials have drawn up an emergency plan that would include the use of two vessels: HMS Duncan, a Type 45 destroyer, and a large support ship, RFA Cardigan Bay.

Plans are being made amid fears of Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon launching a retaliatory strike against Israel after the Hamas chief was killed in Tehran.

Britain has also joined Egypt in asking their airlines to avoid Iranian and Lebanese airspace.

Israel claims Hamas commander eliminated in Gaza

07:19 , Shweta Sharma

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Israel Securities Authority have announced they have eliminated senior Hamas commander Nael Sakhl in the Gaza Strip.

Sakhl, who was believed to be playing a key role in Hamas’s West Bank Headquarters, was killed during a joint operation on 24 July, the IDF said today after receiving intelligence confirming his death.

The Israel Defense Force announced this morning, that a Joint Strike between the IDF and Shin Bet on July 24th in the Gaza Strip resulted in the Elimination of Nael Sakhl, a Senior Commander with Hamas’s West Bank Headquarters who for over a Decade has Directed Terror Attacks… pic.twitter.com/lNUdYkBbfG — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 8, 2024

The IDF said he played a role in “directing terror activities and supplying weapons to cells carrying out attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers”.

“This successful mission is a testament to the dedication and bravery of our forces in ensuring the safety and security of our nation,” it said.

UK joins Egypt in issuing warning to avoid Iranian and Lebanese airspace

06:43 , Shweta Sharma

Britain has joined Egypt in asking their airlines to avoid Iranian and Lebanese airspace amid growing fears of a possible broader conflict in the region after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

Britain’s advisory to its airlines to avoid Lebanon’s airspace came hours after Egypt instructed all of its airlines to avoid Iran’s airspace for three hours in the early morning on Thursday.

Airlines globally are revising their schedules to avoid Iranian and Lebanese airspace while also calling off flights to Israel and Lebanon.

Flights through conflict zones became a prominent industry safety issue a decade ago after Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board.

United Airlines said on Wednesday that its flights to Tel Aviv, which were paused on 31 July due to security concerns, remained suspended.

British carriers are not flying to Lebanon currently, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.

Egypt’s NOTAM, a safety notice provided to pilots, said the instruction would be in effect from 1am to 4am GMT on Thursday.

“All Egyptian carriers shall avoid overflying Tehran (Flight Information Region). No flight plan will be accepted overflying such territory,” the notice said, referring to the three-hour period specified.

Iran will respond to Hamas leader’s killing at ‘right time’

06:20 , Shweta Sharma

Iran will respond to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh at the “right time” and in the “appropriate” manner, the acting foreign minister said, as intense diplomacy continues to defuse tensions in the Middle East.

Baqeri Ali Bagheri Kani made the comments during an emergency meeting organised by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a group of states with Muslim-majority populations.

He said “it is expected” that the members will support Iran’s response to the killing.

“Iran’s action is not only a defence of its own sovereignty and national security but also a defence of the stability and security of the entire region,” he said.

The meeting was convened in Saudi Arabia to discuss Iran’s response to Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran last week.

The US said it expected OIC members to caution Tehran against taking “steps to escalate the conflict”.

Releasing a statement, the OIC said it holds Israel “fully responsible” for the “heinous attack” and described it as “a serious infringement” of Iran’s sovereignty.

18 killed after tents bombed in Khan Younis - report

05:36 , Shweta Sharma

At least 18 people have been killed after Israel bombed areas in southern Gaza which have been designated humanitarian “safe zones”, Al Jazeera reported today.

Some of those killed were burned alive after the Israeli strikes hit tents sheltering people displaced in n Khan Younis.

Multiple pre-dawn strikes have been reported in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, days after Israeli forces withdrew from the area, it said.

French president urges Netanyahu ‘avoid a cycle of reprisals’ in Middle East

05:30 , Shweta Sharma

French president Emmanuel Macron has urged Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “avoid a cycle of reprisals” in the Middle East amid growing tensions, his office said.

In a telephone call yesterday, Mr Macron told Mr Netanyahu that a cycle is putting the populations and “stability of the region at risk”.

The French presidency said a war between Israel and Lebanon “would have destructive consequences for the entire region”.

French president Emmanuel Macron and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) arrive for their joint press conference in Jerusalem on 24 October 2023

“Faced with rising tensions on the border between Israel and Lebanon, every effort must be made... to avoid a regional conflagration,” the statement said.

Mr Macron also told Mr Netanyahu that “the immediate achievement of a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages” and delivery of humanitarian aid to the people remains the “absolute priority” for France.

It was a day after he told the Iranian president “to do everything in his power to avoid a new military escalation, which would be in nobody’s interest, including Iran’s”.

UK pledges £6m aid for Gazans amid continuing efforts to quell tensions

05:00 , David Lynch

The UK will pledge £6 million towards aid in Gaza, as a Foreign Office minister calls for peace in the Middle East during a visit to Jordan.

Anneliese Dodds, the international development minister, has pledged a package of food, water, health, education and wellbeing support for Gazans.

She is visiting Jordan to meet ministers and discuss how the UK and its ally can work together on brokering a peace in the Israel-Hamas conflict, as well as quelling other regional tensions.

UK pledges £6m aid for Gazans amid continuing efforts to quell tensions

Canada to pull children of diplomats out of Israel

04:32 , Shweta Sharma

The Canadian government has said it will evacuate all the children of its diplomats out of Israel amid fears of escalating tensions.

Global Affairs Canada said it has approved the temporary relocation of the diplomats’ children and their guardians to a safe third country, according to Canadian media.

It added that diplomats stationed in Ramallah in the West Bank and in Beirut do not have dependents living with them.

It comes as Canada last week warned citizens to avoid all travel to Israel, citing the ongoing regional conflict and unpredictable security situation. It also urges its citizens to not travel to Gaza and the West Bank.

Lebanon Israel

Israel‘s tensions with Iran and Hezbollah have fanned fears of a broader conflict in a region already on edge amid Israel‘s assault on Gaza which has killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis, including widespread hunger.

There has been an increased risk of escalation into a broader Middle East war after the killings of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut drew threats of retaliation against Israel.

US asks Israel to investigate alleged sexual abuse video of Palestinian prisoner

04:09 , Shweta Sharma

The US has urged Israel to probe the allegations of sexual abuse of a Palestinian prisoner after leaked surveillance footage purported to show an assault by masked soldiers.

State Department spokesperson said there ought to be “zero tolerance of any sexual abuse, rape, of any detainees, period”.

Israeli military police have arrested 10 soldiers on suspicion of their involvement in the abuse of a Palestinian detainee in a deserted military prison, Sde Teiman, where Israel is holding Palestinians detained in Gaza.

“We have seen the video and reports of sexual abuse of detainees are horrific,” Matthew Miller told reporters.

“Prisoners’ human rights need to be respected in all cases, and when there are alleged violations, the government of Israel needs to take steps to investigate those who are alleged to have committed abuses and, if appropriate, hold them accountable,” Miller said.

US ambassador to Japan to skip A-bomb memorial service in Nagasaki because Israel was not invited

04:00 , Mari Yamaguchi

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel will skip this year’s atomic bombing memorial service in Nagasaki because Israel was not invited, the embassy said Wednesday.

Emanuel will not attend the event on Friday because it was “politicized” by Nagasaki’s decision not to invite Israel, the embassy said.

He will instead honor the victims of the Nagasaki atomic bombing at a ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo, it said.

US ambassador to Japan to skip A-bomb memorial service in Nagasaki because Israel was not invited

Hamas has a new leader. How will that affect the war in Gaza and cease-fire efforts?

03:15 , Joseph Krauss

Yahya Sinwar’s appointment as the top leader of Hamas formalizes a role he assumed in the early hours of Oct. 7, when the surprise attack into Israel that he helped mastermind ushered in the bloodiest chapter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He is seen as a hard-liner with closer ties to Hamas’ armed wing than his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an explosion in Iran’s capital last month that was widely blamed on Israel and could spark an all-out regional war.

Sinwar was already seen as having the final word on any cease-fire agreement for Gaza and the release of dozens of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas.

Hamas has a new leader. How will that affect the war in Gaza and cease-fire efforts?

Macron calls on Iranian president to ‘avoid a new military escalation'

02:30 , Gustaf Kilander

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to new Iranian president Massoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, Macron’s office said in a statement.

Macron told Pezeshkian “to do everything in his power to avoid a new military escalation, which would be in nobody’s interest, including Iran’s,” according to The New York Times.

The French leader’s office said he was sending a similar message to everyone in the region that he’s speaking to and it once again stated the French backing of “an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and a firm refusal of any escalation with Lebanon.”

Iranian president urges Supreme Leader not to attack Israel, report says

01:45 , Gustaf Kilander

New Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian has asked the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to not attack Israel, according to Iran International.

This comes after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

Iran has threatened to launch a direct missile attack against Israel as revenge for the assassination, but some officials appear to be hesitant.

Pezeshkian urged restraint in the recent meeting with Khamenei to avoid escalating tensions into an unwanted war, sources told Iran International.

Turkey formally asks to join the genocide case against Israel at the UN court

01:00 , Suzan Fraser

Turkey on Wednesday filed a request with a U.N. court to join South Africa’s lawsuit accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, the foreign minister said.

Turkey’s ambassador to the Netherlands, accompanied by a group of Turkish legislators, submitted a declaration of intervention to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

With the development, Turkey, one of the fiercest critics of Israel’s actions in Gaza, becomes the latest nation seeking to participate in the case. Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua and Libya have also asked to join the case, as have Palestinian officials. The court’s decision on their requests is still pending.

Turkey formally asks to join the genocide case against Israel at the UN court

Arab nations urge restraint in Iranian response to assassination of Hamas leader

Thursday 8 August 2024 00:15 , Gustaf Kilander

A number of Arab nations are urging Iran to show restraint as it responds to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran last week.

There are increasing concerns that a regional war may break out.

The efforts come as the US is attempting to cool the temperature in the region and once again try to produce a ceasefire in Gaza.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi met with top Iranian officials twice in the last week. Jordan’s minister of government communications, Muhannad al-Mubaidin, told The New York Times that “Jordan informed the Iranian brothers of its message in a clear manner.”

“We will not allow for our airspace or land to be used for any purpose. We are not willing to be a battlefield,” he added.

Israeli military investigating death of Palestinian WCK worker

Wednesday 7 August 2024 23:58 , Mike Bedigan

The Israeli military has responded to the killing of a World Central Kitchen warehouse worker.

The charity reported that Nadi Sallout was killed on Wednesday night near Deir Al-Balah, Gaza.

“The Israeli military is looking into the incident,” the Israeli Defense Force told The Independent’s Bel Trew.

Who is Yahya Sinwar, the new leader of Hamas?

Wednesday 7 August 2024 23:30 , The Associated Press

Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, has been announced as the new leader of the militant group Hamas.

He rose to the top position after the killing of the previous leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in an explosion in Iran that has been blamed on Israel.

Some things to know about Sinwar:

Who is Yahya Sinwar, the new leader of Hamas?

World Central Kitchen says Palestinian worker killed in Gaza

Wednesday 7 August 2024 23:11 , Graeme Massie

The charity, which lost seven aid workers in an Israeli air strike in April, says that Nadi Sallout was killed on Wednesday night.

“We are still gathering facts but here is our statement for now: One of our Palestinian colleagues, Nadi Sallout, was killed tonight near Deir Al-Balah, Gaza. He was an integral member of our warehouse team from the early days of our response in Rafah and a humanitarian at his very core. We are still learning the details of this tragedy, but believe he was off duty at the time. Our thoughts and support are with Nadi’s family and the rest of our dedicated team around the world as we mourn this tremendous loss. We will update our website as we learn more.” a WCK spokesperson said in a statement.

Pro-Palestine protest at children’s theatre show sparks backlash

Wednesday 7 August 2024 22:45 , Emma Guinness

A pro-Palestine protest that took place ahead of a children’s theatre show in London has sparked fury from parents who say it left their children terrified.

Families with young children were settling in to enjoy the performance at New Wimbledon Theatre when members of the group “Parents for Palestine” stormed into the venue.

The unexpected interruption left children “crying their eyes out” as protestors ran onto the stage and unfurled a banner detailing their cause.

Pro-Palestine protest at children’s theatre show sparks backlash

Iran warns airlines to avoid its airspace

Wednesday 7 August 2024 22:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Ministry revealed on Wednesday that it had ordered its airlines to avoid Iranian airspace for three hours on Thursday following a notice from Iran that it would be conducting military exercises, according to the AP.

This comes after the July 31 assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which has increased tensions in the region.

Israel has been bracing for a possible attack from Iran.

The ministry said the warning came in a message sent by Iran to all commercial airlines, adding that the airspace ban would be in place for three hours on Thursday between 4.30am and 7.30am.

The warning also applied to three hours earlier on Wednesday, the ministry said.

Kamala Harris has a front-row seat to a looming war that could define her presidency

Wednesday 7 August 2024 21:30 , Richard Hall, Bel Trew, Andrew Feinberg

As Kamala Harris sat alongside Joe Biden in the Situation Room on Monday evening, she may have felt some trepidation. The president and vice president were about to be briefed — for hours — on the threat of regional war between Israel and Iran. Harris was now advising as vice president on a war she may soon have to take on as president.

Israel’s assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyehin in July, at a crucial moment in a months-long White House effort to reach a ceasefire deal, has brought the Middle East to the brink of war. It has also, importantly, brought US-Israel relations to breaking point.

Harris has been in the room as the Gaza war has spread over the past ten months. As the White House now prepares for an Iranian response that would inevitably draw in US forces sent to the region to protect Israel, she has retained that front-row seat.

The looming war that could define a Kamala Harris presidency

British troops in Lebanon on standby for evacuation ‘on same scale’ as Kabul

Wednesday 7 August 2024 21:00 , Rachel Hagan

More than 1,000 British military personnel are on standby for a possible evacuation of British nationals from Lebanon “on the same scale” as the operation during the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

Soldiers, Royal Marine commandos, sailors and aviators have been deployed to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus which is just 45 minutes by air from Lebanon and will act as a hub if there is an evacuation mission. Hundreds more men and women are ready in the UK to be deployed to the region at short notice, The Times reports.

The Foreign Office has repeatedly called for its nationals to leave the country after the killings last week of two militant leaders in Lebanon’s capital Beirut and Iran’s capital Tehran – both attributed to Israel – brought vows of revenge from the militant group Hezbollah.

British troops in Lebanon on standby for evacuation ‘on same scale’ as Kabul

IDF chief says Israel ready to strike ‘anywhere in Lebanon, anywhere in Gaza, anywhere in the Middle East'

Wednesday 7 August 2024 20:30 , Gustaf Kilander

The IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Herzi Halevi has said that Israel will be able to quickly respond to any attack and launch a response “anywhere in Lebanon, anywhere in Gaza, anywhere in the Middle East, above ground and below ground.”

“We will send a very clear message to our enemies, those who attack us, those who in every speech talk about how they seek to destroy the State of Israel,” he said as he spoke to Israeli Air Force staff at the Tel Nof airbase, according to The Times of Israel. “We will strike them, and we will continue to grow stronger.”

Hamas Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar took on the top role in the group after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh. Sinwar helped plan the October 7 attack.

“Yahya Sinwar yesterday received a new title, he is the head of the political bureau of Hamas,” Halevi said. “This title, a political one, will not absolve him of the fact that he is a murderer who was involved in the entire planning and execution of what happened on October 7, and therefore the change in his title not only won’t prevent us from seeking him out — it spurs us on. We will make an effort to find him, strike him, and [cause Hamas to] replace the head of the political bureau once more.”

‘Our lives have become death,’ says Palestinian teenager blinded in Israeli strike

Wednesday 7 August 2024 20:01 , Andy Gregory

A Palestinian teenager has described dreaming of becoming a doctor or teacher until she was blinded in an Israeli strike less than a fortnight ago at Eilabun High School near Khan Younis.

“Now, I wish to die. We are not living a life in Gaza anymore; we are just hoping to die, our lives have become death,” Maisa al-Ghandour, aged 14, told Reuters.

“There are shrapnel fragments in our chests, abdomens, and faces,” Maisa said, referring to wounds also suffered by sister Yara, 9, and brother Mohammed, 11.

“I hope we can go outside [of Gaza] to receive treatment because there are no medicines here.”

The family had taken shelter in the school after being displaced several times since October. Describing the day of the attack, Yara – who has lost the sight in one eye – said: “We were good and beautiful, we started to play with our friends, we went there and stayed at the school. They have thrown two missiles on us, and we became like this.”

Israel and Hamas ‘close as they have ever been’ to ceasefire, White House reported as saying

Wednesday 7 August 2024 19:30 , Andy Gregory

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby has said “we are as close as we’ve ever been” to a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas”, a correspondent with the US political outlet Punchbowl News reports.

3/ Kirby: “Both sides need to do the final bit of work to come to the deal.” — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) August 7, 2024

Biden administration sued over sanctions for Israeli settlers

Wednesday 7 August 2024 19:01 , Andy Gregory

Pro-Israel groups and dual US-Israeli citizens have taken legal action to challenge president Joe Biden’s order sanctioning those involved in settler violence in the West Bank.

Mr Biden’s executive order, issued in February, allows US federal agencies to impose financial sanctions and visa restrictions against individuals who attack or intimidate Palestinians or seize their property. The White House said the order would “promote peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike”.

But the complaint filed on Tuesday says the order violates the plaintiffs’ free-speech rights under the US Constitution and illegally interferes with the exercise of their religious beliefs.

The plaintiffs include Texans for Israel, a Christian nonprofit, Israeli nonprofit Regavim, the groups’ leaders, and two dual US-Israeli citizens who live in the West Bank and say they oppose the “two-state solution” favoured by the Biden administration.

The Biden administration has sanctioned several individuals, groups, and unauthorised settlements since issuing the executive order, including the wife of one of the plaintiffs in Tuesday’s lawsuit.

Watch: Ultra-orthodox group storms Israeli military recruitment base in protest against enlistment

Wednesday 7 August 2024 18:33 , Andy Gregory

Ultra-orthodox protesters stormed an Israeli military recruitment base on Tuesday in a demonstration against their impending enlistment, my colleague Holly Patrick reports.

Footage shows mounted police and troops chasing a group out of Tel Hashomer military base after they jumped barriers and broke through a fence.

It was the latest protest against a landmark Supreme Court order for young religious men to begin enlisting for military service. Ultra-Orthodox men had previously exempt from the draft, which is compulsory for most Jewish men, under long-standing political arrangements.

Who is new Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar?

Wednesday 7 August 2024 18:05 , Andy Gregory

Yahya Sinwar, the newly appointed leader of Hamas, is viewed as a hardliner with closer ties to the group’s armed wing than his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an explosion in Tehran last month.

Sinwar spent more than two decades in Israeli prisons, and told interrogators he had killed 12 suspected Palestinian collaborators, gaining a reputation for brutality among people on both sides of the conflict.

He and Mohammed Deif, the shadowy head of Hamas’s armed wing – who is claimed to have been killed in a recent Israeli strike – spent years building up the group’s military strength and are believed to have devised the 7 October attack, in which militants killed some 1,200 people in Israel and took a further 250 hostage.

He was already seen as having the final word on any ceasefire agreement for Gaza and the release of dozens of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas. As the war rages, Sinwar has stuck to demands for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and a lasting ceasefire.

But he is deep in hiding inside Gaza and has not been seen since the start of the war, prior to which he made only rare public appearances. Mediators say it takes several days to exchange messages with him – raising questions about how he would manage the sprawling organisation.

While he can be expected to set overall policy and make the final decision on any ceasefire deal, Hamas’s day-to-day operations occupied West Bank and elsewhere are likely to be managed by its exiled leaders in Qatar, Lebanon, Turkey and Iran, experts believe.

(AP)

Turkey ‘will make every effort’ to stop war in Gaza, minister says

Wednesday 7 August 2024 17:42 , Andy Gregory

The international community “must do its part to stop the genocide” in Gaza, Turkey’s foreign minister has said, as his country filed a request at the International Court of Justice to join South Africa’s lawsuit.

“We have just submitted our application to the International Court of Justice to intervene in the genocide case filed against Israel,” Hakan Fidan wrote on X. “Emboldened by the impunity for its crimes, Israel is killing more and more innocent Palestinians every day.”

“The international community must do its part to stop the genocide; it must put the necessary pressure on Israel and its supporters,” he said. “Turkey will make every effort to do so.”

With its submission at the Hague, Turkey has joined Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua and Libya in seeking to join the case, as well as Palestinian officials. The court’s decision on their requests is still pending.

Iran calls emergency meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Saudi Arabia

Wednesday 7 August 2024 17:14 , Andy Gregory

An emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation was being held on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia at Iran's request.

The meeting was reportedly set to discuss the presumed Israeli killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week, as the world anxiously awaits Iran’s retaliation.

Founded in the wake of the 1969 fire at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, the OIC now consists of 57 member states.

West should force Israel into ceasefire if they want to prevent regional war, says Iran

Wednesday 7 August 2024 16:45 , Andy Gregory

If Western countries are truly seeking to prevent a regional war in the Middle East, they should force Israel to accept a ceasefire in Gaza, Iran’s president has reportedly said.

In a phone call on Wednesday, Masoud Pezeshkian told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Tehran “will never remain silent in the face of aggression against its interests and security”, Iranian state media reported.

“If the United States and the Western countries are truly seeking to prevent war in the region, they must force this regime [Israel] to stop the genocide and attacks on Gaza and accept a ceasefire,” he is reported as saying.

Appointment of new Hamas leader ‘makes ceasefire negotiations even trickier’

Wednesday 7 August 2024 16:17 , Andy Gregory

The choice of Yahya Sinwar – the hardline architect of the 7 October attacks on Israel – as Hamas’s new leader makes ceasefire negotiations even more difficult, an analyst has suggested.

“The killing of Haniyeh already brought negotiations back to the drawing board,” said Lina Khatib, an expert on the conflict at London’s Chatham House think-tank.

“This next chess move by Hamas makes negotiations even trickier.”

But Sadeq Abu Amer, head of the Palestinian Dialogue Group, a think-tank based in Turkey, said that while Mr Sinwar’s elevation might appear to be a “challenge to Israel,” it is still possible to make a deal.

He added that Mr Sinwar, in his new role, “might take a step that will surprise everyone.”

WHO says polio vaccine campaign hurt by lack of Gaza ceasefire

Wednesday 7 August 2024 15:49 , Andy Gregory

The World Health Organisation is working on a polio vaccination campaign for Gaza after the virus was detected there despite multiple barriers due to the lack of a ceasefire in Israel’s war, UN officials have said.

Gaza’s health ministry declared a polio epidemic in Gaza last month, blaming Israel’s ongoing military offensive. While no clinical cases have been found so far, polio was detected in sewage in Gaza’s Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis areas, WHO specialist Dr Hamid Jafari sai on Wednesday.

It is possible the virus has been circulating since September, he believes. Children under five are most at risk from the viral disease, and especially infants under two since normal vaccination campaigns have been disrupted by ten months of conflict.

While the vaccines needed to immunise half a million children against the outbreak are available, delivery into Gaza and the kind of door-to-door, or tent-to-tent, delivery that a vaccination campaign would require is hampered by the restricted freedom of movement there, officials said.

“We need a ceasefire, even a temporary ceasefire to successfully undertake these campaigns. Otherwise, we risk the virus spreading further, including across borders,” said Hanan Balkhy, regional WHO Director.

13 Palestinians killed in Gaza City and near Khan Younis, medics say

Wednesday 7 August 2024 15:20 , Andy Gregory

An airstrike on a house in the Gaza City neighbourhood of Al-Tuffah killed has three Palestinians, medics are reported as saying by Reuters.

A further 10 Palestinians were allegedly killed in two separate Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Medics said one strike killed three people on a motorcycle west of the city, while seven others were killed in tank shelling that hit a tent encampment in Abassan town, which lies east of Khan Younis.

Turkey files request to join South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel

Wednesday 7 August 2024 14:53 , Andy Gregory

Turkey has now filed a request with the International Court of Justice at the Hague to join South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel.

As one of the fiercest critics of Israel’s actions in Gaza, Turkey has become the latest nation to seek to participate in the case, after Turkey’s ambassador to the the Netherlands submitted a declaration of intervention to the court.

“No country in the world is above international law,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said. “The case at the International Court of Justice is extremely important in terms of ensuring that the crimes committed by Israel do not go unpunished.”

Iran will never remain silent in face of aggression, president says

Wednesday 7 August 2024 14:38 , Andy Gregory

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian has told France’s Emmanuel Macron that Tehran will never remain silent in the face of aggression against its interests and security, state media reported.

The report came as leaders urge restraint ahead of an expected retaliation by Iran for the suspected Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week.

Israel issues two new evacuation orders to residents in north Gaza

Wednesday 7 August 2024 14:05 , Andy Gregory

Israeli forces have issued two new evacuation orders to Palestinians in areas of north Gaza which were among the first to be hit at the start of the war.

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted the evacuation orders for several districts in Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya – two now largely demolished towns entered by Israeli tanks at the outset of Israel’s ground invasion.

“Hamas and terrorist organisations are firing rockets from your area towards the State of Israel. The IDF will act forcefully and immediately against them,” Mr Adraee said in a reportedly message sent by text or social media to Palestinian residents.

“For your own safety, evacuate immediately to the known shelters in the center of Gaza City,” the army spokesman said.

Fighting continues in Gaza as Israel claims to hit weapons facilities

Wednesday 7 August 2024 13:39 , Reuters

Fighting continues in the Gaza Strip even as Israel braces for an expected assault in its north from Iran and its close Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

The Israeli military says it has killed dozens of Gaza militants in recent days and on Wednesday said troops had hit weapons-making facilities in the teeming district of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinians displaced by the fighting have taken shelter.

In other central areas, Israeli tanks shelled Nuseirat and Bureij, two of Gaza Strip’s eight historic refugee camps. Israel says Hamas militants use civilian infrastructure for cover and to conceal operations posts and arms caches, which Hamas denies.

Militants say they continue to carry out ambush attacks on Israeli troops and armoured vehicles with explosive devices, and are still able to launch limited rocket salvoes into Israel. On Tuesday, Islamic Jihad, a close Hamas ally, said it fired rockets into Israel in response to what it called Israeli “massacres of civilians”.

The Israeli military said that over the past week Hamas had fired rockets from launchers embedded near two international humanitarian aid and distribution warehouses, including the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA. Israeli forces had struck those sites, it added.

Gaza death toll rises to nearly 40,000, Hamas-run health ministry says

Wednesday 7 August 2024 13:10 , Andy Gregory

More than 39,677 Palestinians have been killed and 91,645 have been injured since the war began on 7 October, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry has said.

UK to pledge £6m in aid for Gaza

Wednesday 7 August 2024 12:34 , Andy Gregory

The UK will pledge £6m towards aid in Gaza, as a Foreign Office minister calls for peace in the Middle East during a visit to Jordan.

Anneliese Dodds, the international development minister, has pledged a package of food, water, health, education and wellbeing support for Gazans.She is visiting Jordan to meet ministers and discuss how the UK and its ally can work together on brokering a peace in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

As she embarked on her visit, Ms Dodds said: “Now is the time for calm, if we are to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East. It is in no-one’s interests for tensions to escalate and spread across the wider region.”

Among the projects the UK funding will support is the vaccination and immunisation of more than 20,000 children, recreational activities for more than 8,000 school-aged children to boost their wellbeing and help for more than 55,000 people in Gaza to access clean water and sanitation.

The minister added: “We are seeing the humanitarian impact of conflict on Gazans. This new UK support will provide a lifeline for vulnerable families, giving them access to basic food and water during a desperate time.”

Germany tells citizens ‘time has come to leave Lebanon'

Wednesday 7 August 2024 12:04 , Andy Gregory

Rumours of a possible evacuation operation from Lebanon have given German citizens there a false sense of security, Germany’s foreign ministry has warned – urging them to leave the country immediately.

“The time now has come to leave Lebanon,” the spokesperson said, calling on citizens to organise their own exit even if this means travelling via Turkey or paying high prices for flights.

A spokesperson for the defence ministry declined to give details on preparations for possible evacuations in the event of an escalation in the Middle East conflict.

Hezbollah is expected to retaliate after Israel assassinated its commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last Tuesday.

Protesters disrupt Israeli Supreme Court hearing into allegations of abuse at military facility

Wednesday 7 August 2024 11:37 , Andy Gregory

Protesters have disrupted an Israeli Supreme Court hearing about a shadowy military facility where Israel has held Palestinian detainees throughout the war in Gaza, after nine soldiers were detained for questioning over allegations of the “substantial abuse” and sexual assault of a detainee.

Those arrests prompted an outcry from right-wing government officials, and several hundred protesters swarmed the military base where the detained soldiers were held, calling the arrests an affront to their service.

The protesters on Wednesday yelled “Shame!” as the lawyer for a number of Israeli human rights groups argued that the Sde Teiman facility should be closed permanently over repeated allegations of detainee abuse.

Following the accusations, Israel said it was transferring the bulk of Palestinian detainees out of Sde Teiman and upgrading it. According to testimony during the hearing, there are currently around 30 Palestinians being held at Sde Teiman on a daily basis. Human rights groups are demanding it is shut down.

US ambassador to skip Nagasaki bombing memorial service because Israel not invited

Wednesday 7 August 2024 11:04 , Andy Gregory

The US ambassador to Japan will skip this year’s memorial service of the American atomic bombing of Nagasaki because Israel was not invited.

Rahm Emanuel will not attend the event because it was “politicised” by Nagasaki’s decision not to invite Israel, the US embassy said. He will instead honor the victims of the atomic bomb dropped by the United States on Hiroshima on Friday at a ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Tokyo.

Nagasaki mayor Shiro Suzuki announced last week that Israel was not invited, noting concern for “possible unforeseen situations”. Nagasaki hoped to conduct the ceremony “in a peaceful and solemn atmosphere,” he said.

Two US-led airstrikes hit Houthi-controlled territory, the Iran-backed rebels say

Wednesday 7 August 2024 10:45 , Andy Gregory

A US-led coalition carried out two airstrikes late on Tuesday in Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, the Iran-backed group has said.

The Houthis’ military media office said the strikes occurred in the Taiz province without providing further detail. There was no immediate comment from the US military.

The Houthis have launched several long-range missile and drone attacks targeting Israel since the start of the war in Gaza and have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians. A US-led coalition began launching airstrikes against the Houthis in January.

After a rare direct hit on Tel Aviv in July killed one person and wounded 10, Israel responded with airstrikes on Yemen which Houthi health authorities said killed six people and wounded more than 80. The Houthis paused their attacks for around two weeks but launched a missile at a container ship over the weekend.