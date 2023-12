Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump told a federal appeals panel on Saturday that he should be granted immunity from prosecution with regard to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election because he was acting within the bounds of his official duties when he took the actions. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Softening Stance on Gaming After $80 Billion RoutEthiopia Fails to Pay Coupon, Becoming Latest African DefaulterBank of Russia Governor Says She Is Bracing for More SanctionsMancheste