Putin gifts lion and brown bears to North Korea zoo

Putin has gifted North Korea with over 70 zoo animals [Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment]

Russian President Vladimir Putin has gifted North Korea's main zoo more than 70 animals, including a lion and two brown bears, in yet another display of burgeoning relations between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Putin's environment minister, Alexander Kozlov, brought the animals to the North Korean capital on board a cargo plane, Kozlov's office said on its official Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The shipment of animals from Moscow also included two yaks, five cockatoos and dozens of pheasants as well as mandarin ducks, Kozlov's office said.

The gift comes weeks after the US and South Korea revealed that North Korea had sent thousands of troops to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine.

While in Pyongyang the Russian environment minister also paid a courtesy visit to Kim.

This isn't the first time in recent memory that Russia has sent animals to North Korea.

Earlier this year, Putin gifted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un 24 pure-bred horses, reportedly as thanks for artillery shells provided by North Korea.

Putin and Kim have strengthened their alliance in recent months as both countries face sanctions from the West.

The shipment of animals from Moscow also included two yaks, five cockatoos and dozens of pheasants of different species and mandarin ducks [Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment]

The Russian president needs support for his war in Ukraine while North Korea needs Russia's space technology which could aid its missile programme.

That burgeoning alliance was on full display in June when Putin visited North Korea and signed an agreement with Kim to protect each other's nations from "aggression".

During that visit, Putin gifted Kim with a Russian-made Aurus limousine, tea set and artwork.

Kim is believed to be a car enthusiast and has been seen in a Maybach limousine, several Mercedes, a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Lexus sports utility vehicle.

Putin had also gifted Kim with an Aurus in February, five months after Kim visited the Vostochny space centre in Russia's Far East.