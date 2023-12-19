Putin military fires 'super weapon' AS-24 KILLJOY ballistic missile at Ukraine airfield, say UK defence chiefs

Russian President Vladimir Putin fired an AS-24 KILLJOY at an Ukrainian airfield (ES Composite)

Vladimir Putin’s military has fired his “super weapon” AS-24 KILLJOY ballistic missile at an airfield in central Ukraine, British defence chiefs said on Tuesday.

They believe it is the first use of this missile system for six months.

In its latest intelligence update, the Ministry of Defence in London said: “On 14 December 2023, the Russian Air Force highly likely carried out the first use of a AS-24 KILLJOY air launched ballistic missile since August 2023.

“Russia launched at least one missile into central Ukraine, likely targeting a military airfield.”

The briefing added: “One of the six ‘super weapons’ President Putin announced in 2018, KILLJOY has been ear-marked to play a major role in Russia’s future military doctrine. In the Ukraine war, Russia has reserved the weapon for what it perceives as high value, well defended targets.

Kinzhal Missile payload being carried by a MiG-31K interceptor (Wikipedia)

“KILLJOY has almost certainly had a mixed combat debut. Many of its launches have likely missed their intended targets, while Ukraine has also succeeded in intercepting attacks by this supposedly ‘undefeatable’ system.”

The frontlines in Putin’s war in Ukraine are now largely static with winter having hit.

Kyiv, though, is awaiting new funding packages from the US and European Union to keep its economy and military machine going.

President Joe Biden is planning one more military aid package in December for Ukraine in its war against Russia, the White House said on Monday, then further assistance to Kyiv will require an agreement in Congress where prospects for a deal were uncertain.

“When that one’s done ... we will have no more replenishment authority available to us and we’re going to need Congress to act without delay,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

The White House has warned that US aid will run out by the year’s end for Ukraine’s fight to retake territory occupied by Russian forces since it invaded in February 2022.

Talks continued on Monday in the Senate, where Democrats have a slim majority, on a deal that would include aid for Ukraine and Israel as well as new measures to improve security at the US-Mexico border.

Republicans have insisted that improved border security be part of any deal on Ukraine aid, although it was unclear whether senators had enough time to clinch an agreement in the days remaining before leaving for a holiday break.

Senate Republicans earlier this month blocked an emergency spending bill with $50 billion (£40 billion) in new Ukraine aid, demanding tougher steps to control immigration at the US-Mexico border.

Even if the Senate were to reach an agreement and pass a bill this week, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives - where a significant number of Republicans have voiced opposition to additional Ukraine aid - is not due to return to work until January 8.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington but received a sceptical reception from key Republican lawmakers.

But more than 40 former top US and NATO diplomats and defence officials on Monday urged Congress to approve new aid for Ukraine, warning that losing its war with Russia would be disastrous for Ukraine and threaten the security of the United States and its allies.

Meanwhile, the European Union is to hold an extraordinary summit on February 1 to sort out its budget including billions more for Ukraine.

European Council President Charles Michel said the special summit would aim to settle revisions to its multi-annual budget.

EU leaders agreed last week to open membership talks with Ukraine, but they could not agree on a £43 billion package of financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary.

“We understood on Thursday and Friday that a bit more time is needed with Hungary in order to make a decision by unanimity, which is needed for an agreement on the MFF (Multi-annual Financial Framework) review,” Mr Michel said at a joint news conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo..