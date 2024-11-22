Putin’s missile attack threat on UK is 'bluster' and won't undermine support for Ukraine, says Yvette Cooper

Vladimir Putin’s missile attack threat on Britain is 'bluster' and won't undermine support for Ukraine, says Yvette Cooper.

The Home Secretary made the strong statement after Putin confirmed Russia has tested a new intermediate-range weapon in Ukraine in response to Kyiv firing missile supplied by the UK and US into Russia.

Kyiv’s air force said the Russian missile that hit the city of Dnipro on Thursday was an intercontinental ballistic missile, though the Kremlin says it was a new intermediate range weapon.

In a televised address, Putin said: “In response to the use of American and British long-range weapons on November 21 of this year, the Russian armed forces launched a combined strike on one of the facilities of the Ukrainian defence industry.

“One of the newest Russian medium-range missile systems was tested in combat conditions, in this case, with a ballistic missile in a non-nuclear hypersonic warhead.”

In a threat to the UK and US, he added: “We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities.”

But Ms Cooper told LBC Radio: “We have seen the bluster and the aggressive talk and threats from Putin right from the very beginning.

“There is nothing new in this and we have also been very clear that we stand by Ukraine in their response to Russian aggression and to the invasion of their country.

“That is why we have supplied Ukraine with weapons and equipment to help them defend their country and will continue to stand by Ukraine.”

She added: “Putin may think that aggressive talk will deter people from supporting Ukraine, of course it won’t, and of course it doesn’t and it hasn’t since the very start.”

On the battlefield, Putin’s troops are accelerating their advance in eastern Ukraine, says Russia’s defence minister.

Andrei Belousov made the claim in a video where he was shown in the Defence Ministry footage visiting a Russian command post in Ukraine and handing out medals for bravery.

Belousov’ assessment echoes the views of British defence chiefs.

In its Thursday briefing on the conflict, the Ministry of Defence said: “Despite the costs imposed on its land forces, Russian territorial advances in Ukraine have accelerated through 2024.

“This has been underpinned by the Russian leadership’s tolerance for casualties, and Russia’s land forces’ quantitative overmatch relative to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“The frontline is now less stable than at any point since the opening stages of the conflict.”

The UK defence chiefs claimed that Russia’s personnel losses “of over 700,000 killed and wounded have drastically undermined Russia’s force quality”.

They said that most soldiers now serving have had minimal training, and Russian commanders use “basic tactics to make advances, despite the associated high casualty rates”.

They assess that Russia has lost at least 3,500 main battle tanks and 7,500 armoured vehicles.

Britain, the US, Ukraine and its other allies are fighting an information war against Russia so their briefings need to be treated with caution but are far more believable than the propaganda from the Kremlin.

Russian forces recently advanced near Kupyansk, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Kurakhove and Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine and in the Kursk region of their country, while Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions near Pokrovsk, according to the Institute for The Study of War.

Putin’s military has stepped up drone and missile attacks, killing and injuring civilians including children, as well as Ukrainian soldiers.

* A Russian drone attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed two people and injured 12 on Friday morning, regional authorities said in a statement.