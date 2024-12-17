Putin’s Nuclear Defense Chief Assassinated in Moscow Scooter Bomb Blast

Janna Brancolini
·2 min read
AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images
AFPTV / AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images

A Russian general accused of using banned chemical weapons in Ukraine was assassinated early Tuesday in Moscow by a remote-controlled bomb planted in an electric scooter, Reuters reported.

Lt. General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s nuclear, biological and chemical defense forces, died along with his assistant when the bomb was set off outside an apartment building in the Ryazansky Prospekt neighborhood, Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said in a statement.

Photographs from the crime scene show two bodies lying in the blood-stained snow in front of the apartment building’s shattered entrance. The killing is being investigated as a homicide but was likely to be upgraded to terrorism, police sources told Russian media.

Ukrainian security sources told multiple media outlets that the assassination was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kirillov was a war criminal and an absolutely legitimate target, since he gave orders to use prohibited chemical weapons against the Ukrainian military,” an SBU source told CBS News. “Such an inglorious end awaits everyone who kills Ukrainians. Retribution for war crimes is inevitable.”

The blast that killed Igor Kirillov and his assistant shattered the entrance to a nearby apartment building. / ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images
The blast that killed Igor Kirillov and his assistant shattered the entrance to a nearby apartment building. / ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

A day before his death, the SBU had charged Kirillov in absentia for allegedly using illegal chemical weapons during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, particularly K-1 combat grenades, the Kyiv Independent reported.

The SBU said their investigation revealed the weapons had been used more than 4,800 times on the battlefield since February 2022. More than 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been hospitalized with chemical poisoning and three have died.

Russia has denied using chemical weapons, and Kirillov has accused Ukraine of violating nuclear safety protocols, the AP reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the U.S. Department of State confirmed in May that the chemical weapon chloropicrin, a toxic choking agent first introduced during World War I, was used against Ukrainian troops. The U.K. and Canada have both sanctioned Kirillov for using chemical weapons against Ukraine, according to the AP.

Other high-profile targets have been assassinated on Russian soil since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Just last week, Ukrainian intelligence forces gunned down one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top missile developers in a park.

Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian nationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, was also killed in a car bomb in 2022. Last year, a pro-war blogger was murdered in a café bombing and a submarine commander accused of war crimes was shot and killed while jogging.

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine says North Koreans took heavy casualties during weekend attack in Kursk region

    Ukraine said on Monday that North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops suffered heavy losses during fighting at the weekend in the Russian region of Kursk.

  • The Memo: Trump walks tightrope at Mar-a-Lago press conference

    President-elect Trump sought to thread a needle during his Monday press conference at Mar-a-Lago, pushing back at suggestions that his incoming administration would be dangerously radical, even as he avoided any whiff of actual backsliding. The version of Trump who appeared before reporters at his Florida resort was — at times — tonally different from…

  • Trump calls on Biden to stop selling unused portions of the border wall

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump on Monday called on the Biden administration to stop selling off unused portions of border wall that were purchased but not installed during his first administration.

  • Ukraine kills top Russian general in Moscow it accuses of chemical weapons crimes

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A top Russian general accused by Ukraine of being responsible for the use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops was assassinated in Moscow by Ukraine's SBU intelligence service on Tuesday morning in the most high-profile killing of its kind. Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who was chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed outside an apartment building along with his assistant when a bomb hidden in an electric scooter went off, Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said.

  • Steve Bannon Is Already Claiming Trump Can Run Again in 2028

    Steve Bannon is pushing Donald Trump to consider a third presidential term in 2028. The controversial political strategist suggested the two-term limit on U.S. presidents doesn’t count in Trump’s case because his terms in office were not consecutive. “I don’t know, maybe we do it again in ’28,” Bannon told the New York Young Republican Club Sunday. “Are you guys up for that,” he added to a loud burst of applause. “Trump ’28, come on, man!”

  • Candid photos of Syria's Assad expose a world beyond the carefully crafted and repressive rule

    Personal photos of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad have surfaced from his abandoned residences, sparking ridicule among Syrians who until days ago were persecuted for criticizing his carefully crafted public image. The intimate and candid photos, reportedly discovered in albums from Assad’s mansions in the hills of Damascus and Aleppo, offer a stark contrast to the polished, glamorous image that Assad and his father projected as they led Syria for half a century. Syrians have been fascinated by the background glimpses of a seemingly normal family that held the country in an iron grip and bombed some their fellow citizens regarded as a threat.

  • MSNBC Host Explains Exactly Why Trump Is Stacking Second Term With ‘Political Losers’

    It's part of a "striking pattern," said Ayman Mohyeldin.

  • Third federal judge backtracks on plans to retire, depriving Trump of key nominations

    A federal appeals court judge has withdrawn his intention to retire, depriving President-elect Donald Trump of the ability to make an influential circuit court nomination and enraging Senate Republicans.

  • Ukraine says it has laser weapon able to down targets flying at over 2km

    The military official, Vadym Sukharevskyi, did not provide any more details in his first official remarks about the existence of the weapon. "Today we can already shoot down aircraft at an altitude of over 2 km with this laser," he was quoted as saying by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. In April, former British Defence Minister Grant Shapps said that Britain's DragonFire laser, which is expected to go into service in 2027, could potentially be used in Ukraine to counter Russian drones.

  • New York Judge Refuses To Throw Out Donald Trump's Hush Money Conviction

    If he loses his remaining appeals, Trump would become the first convicted felon to serve as U.S. president.

  • Syria live updates: 'Massive' Damascus graves could hold 100,000 bodies, NGO says

    Rebel forces in Syria are building a transitional government after toppling the regime of President Bashar Assad in a lightning-quick advance across the country. Meanwhile, the ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group. The Israel Defense Forces continues its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza.

  • "Honestly, I Think Some Things Need To Change": Teachers Are Revealing Their Brutally Honest Thoughts About The Future Of Teaching In America Now That Trump Has Won

    "I feel like I sold all these students a load of garbage."

  • Senate Intel Committee Blocks CIA Job for RFK Jr. Daughter-in-Law

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr‘s elaborate scheme to get his daughter-in-law a top job at the CIA is coming apart at the seams, after the Senate Intelligence Committee reportedly blocked the move. Axios reported last Tuesday that the Department of Health and Human Services secretary nominee has been back-channeling support to get his former campaign manager Amaryllis Fox Kennedy nominated to deputy director of the intelligence agency under John Ratcliffe. The move is reportedly part of an effort to uncove

  • Xi brought down powerful rivals in the military. Now he’s going after his own men

    In the early years of Xi Jinping’s war on corruption, the Chinese leader consolidated control over the world’s largest military by taking down powerful generals from rival factions and replacing them with allies and proteges loyal to himself.

  • Russian military has begun large-scale withdrawal from Syria, US and Western officials say

    Russia has begun withdrawing a large amount of military equipment and troops from Syria following the ouster of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, according to two US officials and a western official familiar with the intelligence.

  • Opinion: What will the military do if Trump gives unconstitutional orders?

    I am fully confident that Americans in uniform will honor the highest duty we swore, which is to the Constitution.

  • Western nations agree to 'disrupt and deter' Russia shadow fleet, Estonia says

    Twelve Western countries have agreed measures to "disrupt and deter" Russia's so-called shadow fleet of vessels in order to prevent sanctions breaches and increase the cost to Moscow of the war in Ukraine, Estonia's government said on Monday. The measures were agreed by Germany, Britain, Poland, the Netherlands, the five Nordic nations and the three Baltic states, said Estonia, where leaders of the 10-nation Joint Expeditionary Force were due to meet on Tuesday.

  • Alberta's border crackdown draws support and criticism from experts, rural leaders

    As one southern Alberta community welcomes the crackdown on border security unveiled Thursday by Premier Danielle Smith, some experts question the need for the investment.Randy Bullock is the reeve of Cardston County, which sits on the 298-kilometre border Alberta shares with Montana. He said a two-kilometre-deep border zone that will be policed by the province's new Interdiction Patrol Team (IPT) is an important announcement."We need to be proactive and have safe measures in place to protect fr

  • Ukraine services say they destroy Russian train carrying fuel

    The SBU told Reuters the operation involved different intelligence and military services and unfolded over a series of stages. "The aim was to disrupt the logistical supply routes for fuel from Crimea to temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia," it said in a statement.

  • Postal workers 'very confused, very angry' about imposed end to strike

    A St. John's union leader says striking postal workers in his shop are not at all happy about a labour board decision that will force an end Tuesday to a month-long strike.Craig Dyer said Monday that the members he had spoken with were "very confused, very angry that the government will take away the rights to negotiate a collective agreement."The Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered a return to work as the weekend ended, complying with an order two days earlier from federal Labour Minister