Putin ready to talk to Trump and is waiting for ‘signals’, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to talk to US counterpart Donald Trump but is waiting for signals from Washington first, a Kremlin spokesman said Friday. But hours later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he saw no signs that Ukraine or the West were ready for peace talks.

A day after US President Donald Trump said he wanted to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as soon as possible, the Kremlin on Friday said the Russian leader is ready to hold a phone call with Trump.

"Putin is ready. We are waiting for signals [from Washington]. Everyone is ready. It is difficult to read the coffee grounds here. As soon as there is something, if there is something, we will inform you," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Friday.

Trump on Thursday said he wanted to meet Putin to secure an end to the war with Ukraine and expressed his desire to work towards cutting nuclear arms, something the Kremlin said Putin had made clear he wanted, too. He also added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to negotiate.

Kremlin urges Trump to resume nuclear disarmament talks

Peskov also said Russia wanted to resume nuclear disarmament talks with the US, responding to Trump's statement on Thursday that he wanted the world to "denuclearise".



