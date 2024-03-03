Putin seeks to 'destablise' Germany with wiretap leak, defence minister says

Germany on Sunday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to sow disunity with the wiretap leak of a confidential German army discussion on the Ukraine war, at a time when Berlin is under pressure to supply the Taurus missile to Kyiv.

A 38-minute recording of the talks was posted online late Friday on Russian social media, with the participants discussing the possible use of German-made Taurus missiles and their potential impact.

The discussions also covered the use of long-range missiles provided to Kyiv by France and Britain.

"It is about using this recording to destabilise and unsettle us," said German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, adding that he "hoped that Putin will not succeed".

"It is part of an information war that Putin is carrying out," he added.

Pistorius said he was not aware of any further leaks at the army.

He added that he would await the result of a military probe into the case to decide what consequences to draw.

Read moreGermany's Scholz vows probe into 'very serious' leak of army talks on Ukraine war

Kyiv has long been clamouring for Germany to provide it with Taurus missiles, which can reach targets up to 500 kilometres (about 300 miles) away.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Germany's Scholz vows probe into 'very serious' leak of army talks on Ukraine war

Putin says West risks nuclear war if NATO sends troops to Ukraine

Zelensky signs 'historic' security deal with Germany