Putin set to increase taxes to pay for war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin plans to impose the largest tax rises on Russians since the 1990s to help pay for his war in Ukraine.

He will ditch his once-feted flat-rate tax regime for a “progressive” tiered system to raise an extra £26 billion per year for his war machine.

Russia’s finance ministry submitted the new tax regime proposals to parliament this week, claiming they would “ensure stability” and “fairness” but analysts said they were a simple raid on earners.

Putin has forced the Russian economy to bend to his war by increasing spending on his military to 7 per cent of Russia’s GDP, a third of all government spending, as he cuts cash for social projects.

Sergei Aleksashenko, a US-based former deputy governor of Russia’s central bank who has criticised the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, said that the extra cash will be funnelled into the military.

“War is not a cheap thing,” he said. “Most of the corporation tax and income tax will go to the federal budget.”

Alex Kokcharov, a Russia analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “This was widely anticipated from early 2024 as Russia needs more fiscal headroom amid rapidly growing war spending.”

War sweeteners

Under the proposed tax regime changes, Russians earning between 2.4-5 million roubles (£21,000-£43,400) will be pushed into a 15 per cent income tax rate, up from 13 per cent. The tax rate will then rise through three more tiers to a top rate of 22 per cent. Corporation tax will also jump from 20 per cent to 25 per cent.

But the Kremlin has been careful to include some sweeteners for Putin’s pro-family and pro-war agendas in the tax changes. Families with two or more children will receive more benefits and veterans of the war in Ukraine will be exempt from the tax rises.

Maximilian Hess, author of Economic War: Ukraine and the Global Conflict Between Russia and the West, said that Putin was running out of ways to fund his war as lucrative gas contracts with Europe have been cut and high tax-paying Western companies have quit Russia.

“Now no one in Russia can now escape the reality that their bank accounts are being raided to fund Putin’s martial madness,” he said.

When Putin introduced a 13 per cent flat rate of tax in Russia in 2001, it was considered a masterstroke bringing order to a chaotic, heavily-tiered and leaky tax system inherited from Boris Yeltsin. This was tweaked 20 years later with the introduction of a 15 per cent tax rate.

According to Russian state data, the average income in Russia is around 75,000 roubles (£650), although this rises sharply in Moscow, St Petersburg and other cities.