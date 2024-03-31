Putin signs conscription decree calling up 150,000 men for military service

Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed a decree (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree setting out the routine spring conscription campaign, calling up 150,000 citizens for statutory military service.

A document posted on the Kremlin's website showed on Sunday that the army’s frontline would be boosted with Russia looking to take further strides into Ukraine.

All men in Russia are already required to do a year-long military service, or equivalent training during higher education, from the age of 18.

In July, Russia's lower house of parliament voted to raise the maximum age at which men can be conscripted to 30 from 27 and the new legislation came into effect on January 1.

Compulsory military service has long been a sensitive issue in Russia, where many men go to great lengths to avoid being handed conscription papers during the twice-yearly call-up periods.

Conscripts cannot legally be deployed to fight outside Russia and were exempted from a limited mobilisation in 2022 that gathered at least 300,000 men with previous military training to fight in Ukraine - although some conscripts were sent to the front in error.

In September, Mr Putin signed an order calling up 130,000 people for the autumn campaign and last spring Russia planned to conscript 147,000.

Russia launched 16 missiles and 11 drones at Ukraine in an overnight air attack, Ukraine's air force said on Sunday morning.

In a statement on Telegram, the air force said it had managed to down nine of the drones and nine of the missiles. It did not identify their targets.

For over a week, Russia has significantly stepped up an air strike campaign against Ukrainian energy facilities, causing significant damage and leaving Ukrainians fearing a return to the blackouts seen in the first winter of the full-scale war.