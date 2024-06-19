Putin signs pact with Kim Jong-un in Soviet-style meeting of dictators

Putin and Kim shook hands and hugged as if they were good friends greeting each other after a long absence - Kristina Kormilitsyna/via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jung-un have signed a military pact that includes a vow of “mutual aid” if either is attacked.

The leaders held two hours of talks at Kim’s residence before signing the agreement that positions Russia and North Korea at the centre of an anti-West axis.

The Russian president said the “breakthrough document” raised relations “to a new level” .

“It provides for the provision of mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties to this agreement.”

It was not clear what kind of assistance the deal involves.

The pact came in the middle of a carefully choreographed Soviet-style state visit.

Indeed, Kim said Moscow and Pyongyang’s “fiery friendship” is now even closer than during Soviet times.

This was Putin’s first visit to North Korea since 2000, a trip that highlights the importance he places on North Korea as an ally against the United States.

The new Russia-North Korea “comprehensive strategic agreement” upgrades a “friendship” deal he had signed with Kim’s dictator father in 2002.

Putin flew into Pyongyang before dawn on Wednesday after an eight-hour flight from Moscow, six time zones behind North Korea.

The 71-year-old looked weary listening to translations during the talks. One video caught him playing with a microphone and momentarily closing his eyes, his head drooping slightly.

Kim had greeted Putin earlier in the day in central Pyongyang on a red carpet laid out in front of thousands of cheering school children.

The heavily orchestrated greeting was held in a square ringed by heavy Soviet-style buildings and adorned with Russian and North Korean flags and portraits of the two men.

A slogan emblazoned across one of the buildings said: “North Korean-Russian friendship will be eternal”.

The two men shook hands and hugged as if they were good friends greeting each other after a long absence.

Putin took a high-powered delegation to Pyongyang, including five government ministers and several officials charged with running logistics for his war in Ukraine.

Footage showed them lining up as the Russian president introduced them briefly to Kim, who shook their hands and looked at them indifferently as if they were household staff.

Kim and Putin then stood as a band played, dozens of soldiers goose-stepped past in a swift military parade and the school children released colourful balloons into the air.

Other videos showed rows of North Korean generals obediently clapping and waving flags, with the two leaders standing in the back of an open-topped Mercedes limousine lapping up the applause.

Later, Putin gifted Kim a Russian-made luxury car, while the North Korean dictator gave Putin various paintings of the Russian leader.

Russian journalists have reported that they were flown to North Korea 12 hours ahead of the meeting and then given a tour of Pyongyang as it prepared for Putin’s arrival.

They were told that 400 portraits of Putin had been hung around the city to commemorate the first visit by an international leader since Xi Jinping, the president of China, visited in 2019.

When a Russian journalist asked why there were no people on the streets, one of the North Korean minders replied: “It’s just very hot.”

The journalists also reported that they were told to “write that North Korea is a normal country” and that “America controls the internet”.

Putin is due to dine with Kim at a state banquet and listen to a concert before heading to Communist-run Vietnam for a two-day visit, which will focus on “trade and economic, scientific, technological and humanitarian areas”.

It will be Putin’s fifth overseas trip since he won a presidential election in March, highlighting his emphasis on building up international relations to bolster Russia’s position around its war in Ukraine.

At their meeting, Putin thanked Kim for sending weapons to Russia and confirmed that the Kremlin was supplying technical support to North Korea - which Western analysts have said is used to accelerate their spy satellite and ballistic missile programmes.

“We highly appreciate your consistent and unwavering support for Russian policy, including in the Ukrainian direction,” said Putin.

North Korea has become a vital arms supplier for the Kremlin since Kim visited Russia last year, sending 5 million artillery shells and dozens of missiles to bolster the forces against Ukraine.