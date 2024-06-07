Putin threatens to expand the war to Western strategic targets – but can he deliver?

President Vladimir Putin said this week that he reserves the right to supply long-range weapons to Russian allies for possible use against Western strategic interests – a response to Ukraine getting the green light to use NATO-supplied weapons for limited attacks inside Russia. But some military experts say Putin’s latest threat might be limited on the ground.

As US President Joe Biden arrived in France for a four-day visit aimed at commemorating 80 years since D-Day and deepening transatlantic ties, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a new threat.

At an economic summit in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, Putin warned that Russia could provide long-range weapons to countries that might use them to strike Western strategic facilities.

“If they think it’s possible to deliver such weapons to a combat zone to launch strikes on our territory and create problems for us, why don’t we have the right to supply weapons of the same type to some regions of the world, where they can be used to launch strikes on their sensitive facilities?” Putin asked.



