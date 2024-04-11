Putin army 'will outgun Ukraine 10-1 in artillery shells if Republicans stop defence aid,' warns US general

Ukraine will be outgunned by Putin’s army by 10-1 artillery shells within weeks and risk losing the war if Republicans continue blocking military aid, a top US general is warning.

Army General Christopher Cavoli, head of US European Command, stressed that “the severity of this moment cannot be overstated”.

Russian troops are gaining more ground in eastern Ukraine as its forces are having to ration munitions.

“They are now being outshot by the Russian side five to one,” Gen Cavoli told the House Armed Services Committee in Washington.

“So the Russians fire five times as many artillery shells at the Ukrainians than the Ukrainians are able to fire back. That will immediately go to 10 to one in a matter of weeks,” Gen Cavoli said.

“We’re not talking about months. We’re not talking hypothetically.”

The stark warning from General Cavoli, who also serves as NATO’s supreme allied commander in Europe, comes as Congress enters pivotal weeks for voting for aid for Ukraine, but there is no guarantee funding will be approved in time.

Ukraine has been rationing its munitions as Congress has delayed passing its 60 billion dollar (£48 billion) supplemental Bill.

Gen Cavoli added: “The severity of this moment cannot be overstated: If we do not continue to support Ukraine, Ukraine could lose.”

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has been trying to find a way forward for the Bill that would fund new rounds of munitions production at US firms to enable the Pentagon to then rush more munitions to Ukraine.

Mr Johnson, who British Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron this week sought unsuccessfully to meet, is trying to bring it to the floor for a House vote, but he is facing concerns from members who cite domestic needs, including border security.

The speaker is also facing a threat to his leadership role from his far-right flank by Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has called for his ousting over the issue.

While the political battles on Capitol Hill continue, the dire battlefield situation in Ukraine worsens.

Gen Cavoli told the legislators that in this conflict the US flow of 155mm artillery shells has been a lifeline.

“The biggest killer on the battlefield is artillery. In most conflicts, but in this one definitely. And should Ukraine run out, they would run out because we stopped supplying - because we supply the lion’s share of that,” he said.

The last tranche of US assistance ran out earlier this year, and Congress has legislation before it to continue the funding. Allies have picked up some of the shortages, but the United States is the main supplier of ground-based air defense and artillery shells for Ukraine right now, Cavoli said.

“I can’t predict the future, but I can do simple math,” the general added.

“When I look at the supply rates, … when I look at the consumption rates, if we do not continue to support Ukraine, Ukraine will run out of artillery shells and will run out of air defence interceptors in fairly short order.

“Based on my experience in 37-plus years in the US military, if one side can shoot and the other side can’t shoot back, the side that can’t shoot back loses.”

Russia’s own production of missiles has ramped up and can launch large-scale attacks every few days.

US Army leaders offered similar dire warnings to the House Defence Appropriations Subcommittee later on Wednesday, saying that the lack of the supplemental is a critical problem for both Ukraine and the US Army.

“The side that can’t shoot back loses, and at this point Ukraine is really starting to be pressed to be able to shoot back. So I am very concerned,” said army secretary Christine Wormuth.

“We saw Ukraine lose some territory a couple of months ago. And I think there is a real danger... that the Russians could have a breakthrough somewhere in the line.”

General Randy George, chief of staff of the army, added that the funding is needed to help send Ukraine long-range weapons and air defence systems so they can defend their critical infrastructure and their troops on the front lines.

At a Capitol Hill press conference on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said: “House members are continuing to actively discuss our options on a path forward.”

“It’s a very complicated matter at a very complicated time. The clock is ticking on it, and everyone here feels the urgency of that, but what’s required is that you reach consensus on it, and that’s what we’re working on,” Mr Johnson said.

Michigan Democrat Representative Elissa Slotkin urged a vote.

“Speaker Johnson has a choice to make. I accept that it’s a complicated choice. I accept that he’s at risk of losing his job over that choice,” Ms Slotkin said.