Putney collision: Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry in south London

A man in his twenties has been killed in a lorry collision in south London.

The pedestrian was involved in a collision with a lorry at around 1.45pm in Putney’s Lytton Grove on Saturday.

Paramedics were called to the scene but the man died at the scene a short time later.

Met detectives said the driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests.

Road closures remain in place.