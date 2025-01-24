Putney stabbing: Man arrested after pensioner, 75, stabbed to death in house in south west London

A man has been arrested after a 75-year-old man was stabbed to death at a home in Putney, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force were called to a home in Deodar Road, close to the River Thames, shortly after 3.30am on Friday following reports of a stabbing.

Officers rushed to the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service who treated a man for stab injuries but the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The Met Police has said it believes the suspect was known to the victim and that the attack was an “isolated incident”.

The force said the victim’s next of kin have been made aware although it is currently waiting on formal identification.

His family are being supported by specialist officers and a special post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday.

Detective Superintendent Amanda Mawhinney said: “We are currently supporting the family of a man who was sadly killed in the early hours of this morning.

“I am aware that people in the community may feel shocked following this - we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

“Although we have made significant progress by making an arrest, I would like to make it clear that our investigation does not stop here. We need the local community to help us understand what happened in the early hours of this morning.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at around 3am and that saw or heard anything unusual to contact us as soon as possible.

“You may notice a higher police presence within the area today whilst we carry out our enquiries.

“A scene is in place as well as road closures. If you feel the need to raise anything with our officers, then please feel free to speak with them whilst they are in the area.”

Anyone with information which could assist with the investigation is asked to call 101 stating CAD721/24JAN or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.