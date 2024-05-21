Daily Briefing: Putting off the dentist?

Dental coverage for adults is coming to Affordable Care Act plans. Four states will vote on Tuesday in critical 2024 primaries. A key defense witness for Donald Trump is back in court after receiving a scolding from a judge for violating decorum.

Introducing Affordable Care Act dental insurance

The Affordable Care Act extended health insurance to tens of millions of Americans, but President Barack Obama's signature 2010 health care law excluded dental coverage for adults. Now, in a move last month that received little fanfare, the Biden administration finalized a rule that would give states the option of adding adult dental insurance coverage as part of their ACA plans. Under Biden's rule, states have until 2025 to decide whether to mandate that insurers cover dental benefits for adults. Read more

The high-stakes races to watch in four states

Americans in Georgia, Oregon, Kentucky and Idaho will vote on Tuesday.

These races pose major implications for legal cases facing President Donald Trump and include House races that could shape the balance of power in Congress.

In Georgia: Two major players indicted alongside Trump in the criminal case will be on the local Fulton County ballot – and the results could put further strain on the already controversy-enmeshed legal proceedings.

Voters in Oregon will select the Democratic and Republican candidates that will face off in a number of general election Congressional races that could determine which party controls the House next year.

In Kentucky's race: A pro-Israel Super PAC spent about $300,000 on an ad campaign bashing Rep. Thomas Massie, a seven-term GOP lawmaker, over his perceived anti-Israel voting record.

More news to know now

Judge clears courtroom in fiery exchange with Trump witness

Lawyer Robert Costello will return to the stand on Tuesday in former President Donald Trump's historic hush money criminal trial, with no definitive word on whether Trump himself will testify. Costello's return comes after a furious Judge Juan Merchan cleared his Manhattan courtroom of jurors, spectators, and the press Monday afternoon to chastise Costello after he made an exasperated comment about the judge's rulings. Read more

Loss of leaders comes amid tensions for Iran

There is no official word yet on the cause of a helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other officials. The nation is in a state of mourning Tuesday and a presidential election is set in late June. The deaths of the top leaders come at a time when Iran and the broader region are on edge because of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and recent direct military exchanges between Iran and Israel that risked sparking a wider regional conflict. Domestically, Iran's theocratic government has been facing anger over corruption, its sanctions-hit economy and calls for an end to clerical rule. Read more

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark injures ankle

Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, hit the ground in obvious pain during Monday night's 88-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever guard badly rolled her left ankle midway through the second quarter of her fourth WNBA game, stumbling awkwardly and losing her footing as she prepared to go around a screen. Read more

Indiana Fever teammates help Caitlin Clark (22) off the court after an apparent injury.

Photo of the day: Meet the Grandma McFlurry

McDonald’s has stayed unusually quiet about the new Grandma McFlurry Flavor, simply stating that it is made with “delicious syrup and chopped candy pieces.” Here's what we know.

Grandma McFlurry will only be available at McDonald's locations nationwide for a limited time and while supplies last.

