'This is putting us in a national spotlight;' Waukesha company tapped to build platforms for RNC
A Waukesha, Wisconsin, company known for making stages, is now being featured on the national stage during the Republican National Convention.
Canada's longest river is at historically low levels, stranding communities that rely on it for essential goods and alarming First Nations along its banks who have never known the mighty Mackenzie to be so shallow.
As the temperature climbed to a record 128 degrees in Death Valley National Park, a group of motorcyclists was sickened by the heat, and one died.
Southern Ontario and Quebec will be hit with the remnant moisture from what was once Hurricane Beryl this week, bringing heavy downpours and a risk of thunderstorms
There’s a hotline that beachgoers can call if they find one of the creatures.
Residents living near an artificial lake in Florida noticed a manatee swimming in it. Manatees typically swim near the coast and in rivers, not lakes.
Affected passengers are unlikely to be eligible for compensation as the disruption is deemed to be out of airlines’ control.
Storms coined the "ring of fire" are going to circle around a strong ridge of high pressure in the West that is allowing for hot temperatures and a humid air mass to push into Alberta
The Ontario government has ordered three conservation authorities in the eastern part of the province to suspend plans for updated wetlands mapping after some landowners complained the process caught them by surprise. One of the conservation authorities had appeared to cite new provincial regulations as an impetus for the project. But in an emailed statement to CBC last week, Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources said mapping updates were never the intention of the regulatory changes. The prov
In Defense of Animals and Peace 4 Animals are offering a reward for information that leads to the individual who dumped the dog in the remote location
Vanessa Leegstra is still recovering after a bear attack in Haines Junction, Yukon on June 30. Speaking from hospital, she said she's still in a lot of pain. Leegstra was on a run with her dog near the Pine Lake campground at around 10 p.m. that day when she spotted a group of bears. "I was trying to give them space before my dog noticed, but she either saw or smelt them... and she took off towards them," she said. Leegstra's dog was leashed, but upon seeing the bears it broke free and chased aw
VANCOUVER — It was so hot on Sunday in Cache Creek, B.C., that only a "big, cold shower" could bring relief, Chandrika Dasi said.
Southern Ontario and Quebec could feel the lingering impacts of Beryl this week after the record-breaking storm makes its final landfall.
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Elephants trampled to death a Spanish tourist at a South African wildlife reserve after he left his vehicle and approached a herd to take photographs, police and local government authorities said Tuesday.
The potentially dangerous heatwave in Western Canada is only going to get worse in the coming days with Environment Canada issuing more warnings on Sunday evening. And with heat there is often fire. Dan Spector has more on the weather picture which is especially bad south of the border.
Extremely dangerous heat is dragging on in the West along with heat and humidity in the eastern US.
VANCOUVER — A heat wave has settled in, bringing scorching temperatures across more than 40 regions in British Columbia.
(Bloomberg) -- Houston warned residents that 154,000 gallons of “domestic wastewater” spilled in the downtown area after Hurricane Beryl dumped heavy rain and cut power to much of the metropolitan area.Most Read from BloombergSaudis Warned G-7 Over Russia Seizures With Debt Sale ThreatHurricane Beryl Makes a Mockery of Texas Climate DeniersMicrosoft Orders China Staff to Use iPhones for Work and Drop AndroidS&P 500 Holds Gains as Fed Bets Steady on Powell: Markets WrapBiden’s Biggest Donors Left
Folks across B.C. are feeling the heat as temperatures have rapidly climbed to high levels, and will stay that way into this week
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of Europeans touring the American West and adventurers from around the U.S. are still being drawn to Death Valley National Park, even though the desolate region known as one of the Earth's hottest places is being punished by a dangerous heat wave blamed for a motorcyclist's death over the weekend.