Puyallup area condo fire displaces multiple residents, Central Pierce Fire officials say

A Puyallup area condo fire displaced multiple families Friday night, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, which shared details about the blaze on social media.

The News Tribune has reached out to Central Pierce Fire for more information.

About 8 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the blaze in the area of 97th Avenue East in Puyallup.

“When crews arrived, the condo was fully engulfed in flames and spreading rapidly, resulting in multiple families being displaced. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation,” Central Pierce officials said in their post.

No injuries were noted, they said in a follow up post.

Central Pierce Fire received assistance from Graham Fire & Rescue and Orting Valley Fire and Rescue.

“We had 9 engines, 4 ladder trucks, 4. medic units, 2 air units, and 4 Battalion Chiefs on scene,” they said in the post.