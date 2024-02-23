Puzzle solutions for Friday, Feb. 23, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FORCE PROVE FRUGAL DEVOUT
Answer: The bald guy said he was too broke to buy the hairpiece, but really he could − AFFORD "TOUPEE"
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"When you don't know what you're talking about, it's hard to know when you're finished." − Tom Smothers
Cryptoquote
ISN'T IT NICE TO THINK THAT TOMORROW IS A NEW DAY WITH NO MISTAKES IN IT YET? − LUCY MAUD MONTGOMERY
Cryptoquip
BABY HORSES THAT LOVE GOING FOR WALKS ALONG A NEW YORK/ONTARIO BORDER RIVER: NIAGARA FOALS.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CODA ARGO ROCKY CRASH PATTON
Lexigo
APART, TRAPEZE, EARTH, HOPED, DICTATOR
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BANANAS
INDIANA
CARAMEL
PAUSING
AMBULATORY
JOURNEY
CRETE
Find the Words
Convenient central location
Kubok
