Puzzle solutions for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ELECT FEIGN ATTACH MADDER

Answer: His custom, open-topped bottles made for pouring beverages were - “HAND-CARAFE-TED”

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

“Do the things you believe in, in the name of love. And know that you aren't alone. We all have doubts and fears.” − Carole King

Cryptoquote

THOUGH FEBRUARY IS SHORT, IT IS FILLED WITH LOTS OF LOVE AND SWEET SURPRISES. − CHARMAINE J. FORDE

Cryptoquip

THAT FELLOW WHO WORKED CRUSHING UP SOFT-DRINK CANS CALLED IT QUITS. IT WAS SODA-PRESSING.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

OHIO UTAH IOWA MAINE HAWAII

Lexigo

CACHE, EIGHT, THIGH, HANGING, GNOCCHI

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

LEFT RELISHING BACKSLAPS NYPD OPENINGS PAISLEY UNLEASHED

Find the Words

Beautiful plumage

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 02/09/2024 - USA TODAY