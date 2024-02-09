Puzzle solutions for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ELECT FEIGN ATTACH MADDER
Answer: His custom, open-topped bottles made for pouring beverages were - “HAND-CARAFE-TED”
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“Do the things you believe in, in the name of love. And know that you aren't alone. We all have doubts and fears.” − Carole King
Cryptoquote
THOUGH FEBRUARY IS SHORT, IT IS FILLED WITH LOTS OF LOVE AND SWEET SURPRISES. − CHARMAINE J. FORDE
Cryptoquip
THAT FELLOW WHO WORKED CRUSHING UP SOFT-DRINK CANS CALLED IT QUITS. IT WAS SODA-PRESSING.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
OHIO UTAH IOWA MAINE HAWAII
Lexigo
CACHE, EIGHT, THIGH, HANGING, GNOCCHI
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
LEFT
RELISHING
BACKSLAPS
NYPD
OPENINGS
PAISLEY
UNLEASHED
Find the Words
Beautiful plumage
Kubok
