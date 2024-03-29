Puzzle solutions for Friday, March 29, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: UNWED ELUDE DOMINO STORMY
Answer: When they were able to save the oak that had fallen in the storm, it was − "TREE-MEND-OUS"
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Lukewarm living and claiming Christ's name simultaneously is utterly disgusting to God." − Francis Chan
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
FIRST, THINK. SECOND, BELIEVE. THIRD, DREAM. AND FINALLY, DARE. − WALT DISNEY
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
AT THE CAT-THEMED MEXICAN DINER, WHICH MENU ITEMS ARE ALWAYS EXTREMELY POPULAR? PURRITOS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
MANGO LEMON APPLE GUAVA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PEOPLE, EMBLEM, METEOR, REPEL, LAUNDERED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
MCDORMAND
GLASGOW
AMUSING
QUESTIONER
IMMEDIATE
EMMENTALER
OFFLINE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Can I have some more?
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 03/29/2024 - USA TODAY