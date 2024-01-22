Puzzle solutions for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: ISSUE DITTO ADMIRE BITTEN

Answer: The sign on the bank touted a high-yield savings account, and the couple was ― INTERESTED

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"The older you are ... you realize what you enjoy and what you don't need, what wears you out and what's important." ― Alan Jackson

Cryptoquote

I WONDER IF THE SNOW LOVES THE TREES AND FIELDS THAT IT KISSES THEM SO GENTLY? ― LEWIS CARROLL

Cryptoquip

IF PRESIDENT WILLIAM HOWARD HAD VERY PROMINENT SIDEBURNS, WOULD THEY HAVE BEEN TAFT'S TUFTS?

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

CONDOR ORIOLE PIGEON FALCON

Lexigo

PEPPER, REPENT, TENSE, EXPERT, TEMPESTS

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

LICENSES LOOKOUT JELLYFISH LEADING SHIPMENT HIDING IMPERSONAL

Find the Words

Kubok

