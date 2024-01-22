Puzzle solutions for Monday, Jan. 22, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: ISSUE DITTO ADMIRE BITTEN
Answer: The sign on the bank touted a high-yield savings account, and the couple was ― INTERESTED
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"The older you are ... you realize what you enjoy and what you don't need, what wears you out and what's important." ― Alan Jackson
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
I WONDER IF THE SNOW LOVES THE TREES AND FIELDS THAT IT KISSES THEM SO GENTLY? ― LEWIS CARROLL
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
IF PRESIDENT WILLIAM HOWARD HAD VERY PROMINENT SIDEBURNS, WOULD THEY HAVE BEEN TAFT'S TUFTS?
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
CONDOR ORIOLE PIGEON FALCON
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PEPPER, REPENT, TENSE, EXPERT, TEMPESTS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
LICENSES
LOOKOUT
JELLYFISH
LEADING
SHIPMENT
HIDING
IMPERSONAL
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Get some inspiration
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/22/2024 - USA TODAY