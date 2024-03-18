Puzzle solutions for Monday, March 18, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: EJECT FOYER PIMPLE MUSCLE
Answer: After her favorite figurine hit the floor and shattered, she − FELL TO PIECES
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"It's not always easy to do the right thing. But, doing the right thing makes you strong, it builds character." − Queen Latifah
Cryptoquote
FORGIVE OTHERS, NOT BECAUSE THEY DESERVE FORGIVENESS, BUT BECAUSE YOU DESERVE PEACE. − JONATHAN LOCKWOOD HUIE
Cryptoquip
IF AN ACCLAIMED FOLK SUPERSTAR WERE REMARKABLY WEALTHY AND POWERFUL, WOULD HE BE NABOB DYLAN?
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ONE FIVE NINE THREE SEVEN ELEVEN
Lexigo
BIBLE, ELATE, ESCALATES, SCALES, SHADIEST
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
BUSY
LETTING
AUTHORSHIP
REALIZATION
BUMBLED
ILLUSION
TRYING
Find the Words
Highly recommended
Kubok
