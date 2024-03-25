Puzzle solutions for Monday, March 25, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: UNCLE SWEPT FIDDLE DOODLE
Answer: Once the lawyer got one plaintiff on board, it didn’t take long for others to — FOLLOW SUIT
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"Believe in yourself. ... Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle." − Christian D. Larson
Cryptoquote
SPRINGTIME IS THE LAND AWAKENING. THE MARCH WINDS ARE THE MORNING YAWN. −LEWIS GRIZZARD
Cryptoquip
HIT POP SONG THAT TELLS THE STORY OF A VOLCANIC ERUPTION: "CAN YOU FEEL THE LAVA TONIGHT?"
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
SING ZING RING WING WRING GOING ONGOING
Lexigo
HERDED, DETESTS, SEVERE, EDGIER, REHEARSE
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SCRAP
CLARKSON
PREDICTING
NARRATE
TENTATIVE
UNIQUE
AUSTRALIA
Find the Words
Love them or hate them
Kubok
