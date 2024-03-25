Puzzle solutions for Monday, March 25, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: UNCLE SWEPT FIDDLE DOODLE

Answer: Once the lawyer got one plaintiff on board, it didn’t take long for others to — FOLLOW SUIT

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Believe in yourself. ... Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle." − Christian D. Larson

Cryptoquote

SPRINGTIME IS THE LAND AWAKENING. THE MARCH WINDS ARE THE MORNING YAWN. −LEWIS GRIZZARD

Cryptoquip

HIT POP SONG THAT TELLS THE STORY OF A VOLCANIC ERUPTION: "CAN YOU FEEL THE LAVA TONIGHT?"

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

SING ZING RING WING WRING GOING ONGOING

Lexigo

HERDED, DETESTS, SEVERE, EDGIER, REHEARSE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

SCRAP CLARKSON PREDICTING NARRATE TENTATIVE UNIQUE AUSTRALIA

Find the Words

Love them or hate them

Kubok

