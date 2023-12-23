Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: FLOSS UNCUT UPROOT GIGGLE
Answer: For her, learning to skate in the shape of an 8 wasn’t too hard to — FIGURE OUT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
“To live in Australia permanently is ... like going to a party and dancing all night with one’s mother.” — Barry Humphries
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
MAY YOU NEVER BE TOO GROWN UP TO SEARCH THE SKIES ON CHRISTMAS EVE. — UNKNOWN
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
HORROR FILM AFICIONADOS’ FAVORITE YULETIDE TUNE: “HAVE YOURSELF A SCARY LITTLE CHRISTMAS.”
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
ORIOLE CONDOR PUFFIN
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
ALTAR, RATES, SLANG, GRADED, DRAWINGS
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SUPERVISION
SLENDEREST
PRIDEFUL
POURER
LITTERMATE
INFRINGED
PRESCIENT
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
It’s shearing season
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 12/23/2023 - USA TODAY