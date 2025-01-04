Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Jumbles: BLURB DIGIT ABRUPT UNWELL
Answer: After the masseuse was named "Employee of the Month" again, she - RUBBED IT IN
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"It's a really weird thing, modern divorce. I found out I was getting divorced on television. That was kind of weird." − Val Kilmer
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Cryptoquote
SUCCESS ISN'T DETERMINED BY HOW MANY TIMES YOU WIN, BUT BY HOW YOU PLAY THE WEEK AFTER YOU LOSE. − PELE
(Distributed by King Features)
Cryptoquip
I SUPPOSE THAT WHEN A MALE LION OR TIGER CUB IS BORN, YOU MIGHT CALL HIM A POUNCING BABY BOY.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
GHANA HAITI SPAIN CHINA EGYPT
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
IRISH, HIRES, SHEPHERD, DIESEL, LEDGER
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
STEAMPUNK
PIGGISHLY
BETTA
RATTAN
HOMEOSTASIS
ENCUMBRANCE
DECANTED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Bennelong Point nightlife
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/04/2025 - USA TODAY