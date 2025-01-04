Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

JUMBLE

Jumbles: BLURB DIGIT ABRUPT UNWELL

Answer: After the masseuse was named "Employee of the Month" again, she - RUBBED IT IN

"It's a really weird thing, modern divorce. I found out I was getting divorced on television. That was kind of weird." − Val Kilmer

SUCCESS ISN'T DETERMINED BY HOW MANY TIMES YOU WIN, BUT BY HOW YOU PLAY THE WEEK AFTER YOU LOSE. − PELE

I SUPPOSE THAT WHEN A MALE LION OR TIGER CUB IS BORN, YOU MIGHT CALL HIM A POUNCING BABY BOY.

GHANA HAITI SPAIN CHINA EGYPT

IRISH, HIRES, SHEPHERD, DIESEL, LEDGER

STEAMPUNK PIGGISHLY BETTA RATTAN HOMEOSTASIS ENCUMBRANCE DECANTED

Bennelong Point nightlife

