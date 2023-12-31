Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Answer: ANYHOW BARREL INHALE WRENCH ENTICE WIGGLE
When he proposed to her at 11:59 PM on December 31, they were able to — RING IN THE NEW YEAR
Cryptoquip
IF A MAN WITH ALLERGIES WERE FORCED TO GIVE AWAY HIS DEAR CAT, HE MIGHT SAY, ❝I❜LL NEVER FORGET MEW.❞
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
FIG PEAR PLUM LIME APPLE PEACH GUAVA MANGO LEMON
Lexigo
EASED, DESERTER, READERS, SCREAM, MACADAMIA
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SEATER
SETTER
SETTEE
SETTLE
KETTLE
NETTLE
NESTLE
Find the Words
Day of the big race
Kubok
