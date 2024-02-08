Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Answer: FILTHY TARIFF GEYSER FLAUNT CHOOSE NOTIFY

The kite company was new, but based on their sales, they were — OFF TO A FLYING START

Cryptoquip

IF BAKED LOAVES HAVE NO ARTIFICIAL INGREDIENTS AT ALL, I SUPPOSE ONE MIGHT THINK OF THEM AS PUREBREADS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

DAY ERA EON WEEK YEAR MONTH DECADE CENTURY

Lexigo

GASPS, SESAME, ENEMA, AMENDED, DENOUNCE

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

GRISHAM STEEL FOLLETT MACOMBER BALDACCI COELHO PATTERSON

Find the Words

Come up for fresh air and coffee

Kubok

