Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Answer: FILTHY TARIFF GEYSER FLAUNT CHOOSE NOTIFY
The kite company was new, but based on their sales, they were — OFF TO A FLYING START
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
IF BAKED LOAVES HAVE NO ARTIFICIAL INGREDIENTS AT ALL, I SUPPOSE ONE MIGHT THINK OF THEM AS PUREBREADS.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
DAY ERA EON WEEK YEAR MONTH DECADE CENTURY
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
GASPS, SESAME, ENEMA, AMENDED, DENOUNCE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
GRISHAM
STEEL
FOLLETT
MACOMBER
BALDACCI
COELHO
PATTERSON
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Come up for fresh air and coffee
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 02/11/2024 - USA TODAY