Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.
JUMBLE
Answer: UNJUST IMPALA FLURRY BESTOW CASHEW GATHER
She was going to retire her favorite blue jeans because they were — ON THEIR LAST LEGS
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
WHEN I TOLD THAT BOXING JOKE, I GUESS IT JUST DIDN'T WORK, BECAUSE I HAD TO EXPLAIN THE PUNCH LINE.
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HARP TUBA DRUM LUTE CELLO BANJO BUGLE FLUTE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
PAPER, REFERS, SENDS, SPASM, MASSACRE
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
SANBORN
SANCTIONING
SANGUINE
SANDALS
SANKA
SANSKRIT
SANTIAGO
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
There's no mod cons
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 02/18/2024 - USA TODAY