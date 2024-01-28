Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Answer: SWAMPY JOGGER PROFIT THINLY NESTLE JOYFUL
You don’t need to speak out loud to use sign language, but that — GOES WITHOUT SAYING
Cryptoquip
ASSUMING A VEHICLE TRANSPORTING FRUIT PRESERVES EJECTED ITS CARGO, WHAT WOULD THAT CAUSE? TRAFFIC JAM.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
KIA FORD FIAT AUDI VOLVO HONDA MAZDA TOYOTA HYUNDAI
Lexigo
SMASH, HOMES, SMOKE, EMAIL, LOLLIPOP
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
MONTAGUE
ASPIRE
ACTRESS
SUPERFAN
OPTIMISTIC
HEADLINE
RINGO
Find the Words
Staying away from the tourist traps
Kubok
