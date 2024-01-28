Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle.

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game.

JUMBLE

Answer: SWAMPY JOGGER PROFIT THINLY NESTLE JOYFUL

You don’t need to speak out loud to use sign language, but that — GOES WITHOUT SAYING

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

ASSUMING A VEHICLE TRANSPORTING FRUIT PRESERVES EJECTED ITS CARGO, WHAT WOULD THAT CAUSE? TRAFFIC JAM.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

KIA FORD FIAT AUDI VOLVO HONDA MAZDA TOYOTA HYUNDAI

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SMASH, HOMES, SMOKE, EMAIL, LOLLIPOP

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

MONTAGUE ASPIRE ACTRESS SUPERFAN OPTIMISTIC HEADLINE RINGO

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Staying away from the tourist traps

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Online Crossword & Sudoku Puzzle Answers for 01/28/2024 - USA TODAY